Kazakhstan unrest: Almaty mayor's office stormed in protest

Anti-government protesters in Kazakhstan's main city, Almaty, have stormed the mayor's office on a second day of protests over fuel prices.

Thousands of people took to the streets on Wednesday despite a state of emergency in some areas.

On Tuesday the president dismissed the government and said lower fuel prices would be restored.

Protests are rare in the oil-rich former Soviet country, which is tightly controlled by the government.

In Almaty police fired stun grenades and tear gas at a crowd of several thousand protesters, but were unable to stop them from entering the mayor's office, AFP reports.

The city's police chief, Kanat Taimerdenov, said "extremists and radicals" had attacked 500 civilians and ransacked hundreds of businesses.

There are also reports that crowds have gathered near official buildings elsewhere in the country.

Police fired stun grenades at protesters

Big demonstrations were reported on Tuesday in several areas.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared a state of emergency in Almaty, the capital Nur-Sultan, and in the western province of Mangistau.

The president also issued a decree accepting the government's resignation amid the unrest.

The nation's deputy prime minister, Alikhan Smailov, was appointed as the new prime minister on an interim basis.

In a video address on Tuesday, the president said that attacks on government offices by protesters were "absolutely illegal".

Demonstrations began after authorities in the oil-rich nation lifted price caps on liquefied petroleum gas used for vehicles, causing consumer prices to surge.

There have also been reports of internet outages across the country.

President Tokayev tweeted late on Tuesday that the authorities would restore lower prices for the fuel "in order to ensure stability in the country".

Dissent and protests are rare in Kazakhstan, which declared independence in 1991 amid the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Story continues

However the town of Zhanaozen, in Mangistau province, was the scene of deadly unrest in 2011. At least 14 oil workers were killed in a police crackdown on a protest over pay and working conditions.

The town has also been one of the main centres of the latest unrest.

Former president Nursultan Nazarbayev led the nation largely unchallenged until his resignation in 2019. President Tokayev, his hand-picked successor, was elected in a snap 2019 election criticised by international observers.