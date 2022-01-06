Kazakhstan unrest: Dozens of protesters and police killed during crackdown on unrest

Troops are seen at the main square in Almaty, Kazakhstan on January 6 (REUTERS)

Dozens of anti-Government protesters have been killed along with at least 12 police officers during attacks on buildings in Kazakhstan’s largest city, authorities said on Thursday.

Police spokeswoman Saltanat Azirbek said that there were attempts to storm buildings in Almaty during the night and “dozens of attackers were liquidated” in an operation to restore order.

State TV said at least 12 law enforcement personnel died in clashes with protesters, adding that one of the bodies was found beheaded, while more than 350 police officers had been injured.

The attempts to storm the buildings came after widespread unrest in the city on Wednesday, including the seizure of the mayor’s building, which was set on fire.

Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests the country has seen since gaining independence three decades ago.

Earlier, a Russia-led military alliance said it will send peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan after the country’s president asked for help in controlling the protests which were sparked by a rise in fuel prices but escalated sharply.

A burned car is seen in front of the mayor's office building which was torched during protests triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty (REUTERS)

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appealed to the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a Moscow-based alliance of six former Soviet countries, for assistance.

Mr Tokayev earlier vowed to take harsh measures to quell the unrest and declared a two-week state of emergency for the whole country, expanding one that had been announced for both the capital of Nur-Sultan and Almaty that imposed an overnight curfew and restricted movement into and around the urban areas.

The government resigned in response over the unrest.

Kazakh news sites became inaccessible late on Wednesday, and the global watchdog organisation Netblocks said the country was experiencing a pervasive internet blackout. The Russian news agency Tass reported that internet access was restored in Almaty by early Thursday.

Protesters take part in a rally over a hike in energy prices in Almaty on January 5, 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)

Although the protests began over a near-doubling of prices for a type of liquefied petroleum gas that is widely used as vehicle fuel, their size and rapid spread suggested they reflect wider discontent in the country that has been under the rule of the same party since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Mr Tokayev claimed the unrest was led by "terrorist bands" that had received help from unspecified other countries. He also said rioters had seized five airliners in an assault on Almaty's airport, but the deputy mayor later said the airport was working normally.

Kazakhstan, the ninth largest country in the world, borders Russia to the north and China to the east and has extensive oil reserves that make it strategically and economically important.

Despite those reserves and mineral wealth, discontent over poor living conditions is strong in some parts of the country.