Kazakhstan protests: Russia sends in troops to stop deadly uprising as Almaty hit by street gun battles

Twelve police officers and dozens of protesters have been killed in violent protests in Kazakhstan as Russian troops were sent to the country in a bid to stop the fighting.

Explosions and gunfire were heard in Almaty, the country's largest city, on Thursday in another day of unrest. Government buildings were stormed and set ablaze as protests against soaring energy prices escalated.

One of the deceased officers was found beheaded in a deteriorating situation which poses a growing challenge to authoritarian rule in the Central Asian nation.

After breaking into the presidential residence and the mayor’s office in the country’s largest city Wednesday, demonstrators continued to try to storm more buildings overnight. Several dozen people are believed to be dead and many more injured.

“Dozens of attackers were liquidated,” police spokeswoman Saltanat Azirbek told state news channel Khabar-24, using a term common to describe the killing of people thought to be extremists.

Why is there violent unrest in Kazakhstan?

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of unrest in Kazakhstan.

We’ll bring you updates throughout the day as the Central Asia country is gripped by another day of violence.

12 police officers and dozens of protesters killed

Dozens of protesters and 12 police officers died during extraordinarily violent demonstrations in Kazakhstan that saw government buildings stormed and set ablaze, authorities said Thursday.

Protests began on the weekend over anger at a spike in fuel prices but morphed into calls for reform, my colleagues Rory Sullivan and Alisha Rahaman Sarkar report.

Explosions and gunfire heard in Almaty as military vehicles move in

People on the ground in Almaty have heard gunfire and explosions near Almaty’s main square.

It is unclear at this stage if there have been any further casualties or deaths.

Military vehicles have been seen moving in as authorities attempt to quell the violence.

Troops are seen at the main square where hundreds of people were protesting against the government (REUTERS)

Foreign minister denies suspending entry of foreigners

Kazakhstan's foreign ministry denied a media report on Thursday that the entry of foreigners into the country had been suspended, the Sputnik news agency quoted it as saying.

Earlier, the RIA news agency had quoted the Kazakh embassy in Uzbekistan as saying that Kazakhstan had temporarily suspended entry for foreigners amid widespread protests.

14:20 , Matt Mathers

Kazakhstan’s deadliest rebellion in 30 years of independence has forced a sharp change in rhetoric from the Central Asian country’s hand-picked president, a linguist who built his career on diplomacy rather than tough talking, Robin Paxton writes.

Russian troops arrive in Kazakhstan to quell unrest

Russian paratroopers have arrived in Kazakhstan after the country’s president asked for help in controlling violent protests that initially erupted over fuel prices but grew into calls for wider political reform.

Moscow’s “peacekeeping forces” were sent to quell the unrest in the oil-rich country by the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a partnership between Russia and former Soviet states, including Armenia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan.

China won’t get involved in Kazakhstan

15:04 , Matt Mathers

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin appeared to dismiss any possibility of China becoming involved in the current crisis, in line with Beijing strict official non-interventionist policy.

"What is happening in Kazakhstan is the country's internal affair (and) we believe that the Kazakh authorities can solve the issue properly," he said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kazak president, has imposed a two-week state of emergency for the whole country, including an overnight curfew and a ban on religious services. That is a blow to Kazakhstan’s sizable Orthodox Christian population who observe Christmas on Friday.

Shots fired at protesters in central Almaty

Soldiers are firing at protesters and cars on the main square of Almaty, Kazakhstan‘s largest city, Russia’s TASS news agency reports.

Russia’s Sputnik news service also reported that shots were fired as police surrounded one group of about 200 protesters in the city.

So far, 2,000 people have been arrested, the Interior Ministry said.

UK foreign secretary comments on Kazakh violence

15:43 , Tom Batchelor

The UK foreign secretary has said she condemns acts of violence in Kazakhstan.

Asked about Russian troops in Kazakhstan, Liz Truss said the country “has a sovereign choice on who it chooses as its allies”.

She added: “Any forces deployed must have a clear mission and act proportionately in any use of force to defend the legitimate security interests in Kazakhstan.”

18 security officers dead, says interior ministry

Kazakhstan‘s interior ministry said on Thursday 18 security officers had died so far in clashes with protesters.

The death toll has increased from 13 previously.

The ministry also said 2,298 protestors had been detained.

An unknown number of protesters, believed to be dozens, have also died in violent clashes with police.

Erdogan offers assistance to Kazakh president

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in a phone call on Thursday that Turkey stood in solidarity with Kazakhstan, Reuters reports.

In a statement, the Turkish presidency said Mr Erdogan told Mr Tokayev that Turkey was closely monitoring developments and he hoped tensions would ease and a new government would be formed as soon as possible, while also offering “all forms of technical information and experience” if needed.

Mr Erdogan also discussed the developments with the leaders of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, and said he believed the crisis would be resolved through dialogue, his office said.

EU diplomat expresses ‘great concern’ at Kazakh violence

A senior European Union diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on Thursday that Russia’s military intervention in Kazakhstan brought back “memories of situations to be avoided”.

Mr Borrell expressed “great concern” about the situation and added: “Rights and security of civilians must be guaranteed ... EU is ready to support in addressing this crisis.”

Kazakhstan’s oil production disrupted by protests

Production at one of Kazakhstan’s top oil fields, Tengiz, was reduced on Thursday, its operator Chevron said, as some contractors disrupted train lines in support of protests taking place across the country.

“TCO production operations continue, however, there has been a temporary adjustment to output due to logistics,” Chevron, the largest foreign oil producer in Kazakhstan with a 50% stake in the Tengizchevroil (TCO) joint venture, said in a statement.

TCO produces around 700,000 barrels per day (bpd). It was not clear by how much output has been reduced.

Kazakhstan is a major oil producer with output of about 1.6 million bpd in recent months.

Russian troops arrive in Kazakhstan

Russian state-affiliated media, Ruptly, has shared footage of Russian “peacekeepers” arriving in Kazakhstan.

The deployment includes armoured vehicles. It is not immediately clear where the Russian troops will be stationed or how many will be sent to Kazakhstan.

Russian peacekeepers landed in Kazakhstan amid recent escalations in violence erupting during large-scale protests in several cities across the country#KazakhstanProtests #Kazakhstan #Russia pic.twitter.com/7oTtclwabe — Ruptly (@Ruptly) January 6, 2022

America’s top diplomat speaks with Kazakh counterpart

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi regarding the ongoing state of emergency in Kazakhstan, the US State Department said.

“The secretary reiterated the United States’ full support for Kazakhstan’ÂÂs constitutional institutions and media freedom and advocated for a peaceful, rights-respecting resolution to the crisis,” the State Department said.

UK foreign office calls for 'calm’

The UK has issued a statement calling for calm and saying protests should be peaceful and the law enforcement response proportionate.

“We call for calm and we condemn acts of violence and the destruction of property and buildings,” the foreign office said.

“We also call for a resumption of internet services and for the Kazakh authorities to respect their commitments to freedom of speech and expression.”

Unrest continues overnight on Thursday

Thursday evening saw renewed battles in Almaty’s main square, occupied alternately by troops and hundreds of protesters throughout much of the day, reports Reuters.

Earlier, military personnel regained control of the main airport.

Reuters reporters heard explosions and gunfire as military vehicles and scores of soldiers advanced, although the shooting stopped again after nightfall.

‘Crackdown will likely be far reaching'

Economist Timothy Ash, who specialises in the region, writes in his blog:

So it seems that “order” will be restored in Kazakhstan, but only with the help of Russian/CSTO troops.

The subsequent crackdown will likely be far reaching.

Events this week seemed to suggest that Kazakh security forces were reluctant to fire on their own people - no such problem for Putin who has proven more than willing to put down his own people so will have absolutely no qualms in doing the same to other peoples’.

I would expect the bulk of the manpower here will be Russian, but with Belarus’ security forces using some of the “techniques” they have recently deployed at home. Lesser parts are likely to be played by more reluctant partners such as the Armenians and Kyrgyz. All very sad but predictable I guess as it was always clear that Putin at least viewed Kazakhstan to be firmly in the Russian “sphere of influence” and Moscow would ultimately intervene if need be.

Russian troops to stay in Kazakhstan 'for days or weeks’

Collective peacekeeping forces of the Russia-led CSTO are to stay in Kazakhstan for several days or weeks, Russia's RIA news agency is reporting.