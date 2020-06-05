Kazakhstan central bank seen keeping benchmark rate on hold - Reuters poll

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate <KZCBIR=ECI> unchanged at 9.50% next week before moving towards monetary easing in the second half of the year, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Four out of six analysts polled this week predicted no change in rates at the bank's June 8 policy review. Two forecast a cut to 9.00% next Monday.

The central bank kept the rate unchanged in April after hiking it in March to support the local tenge <KZT=> currency following a plunge in the price of oil, Kazakhstan's main export.

The tenge has since recouped some losses as crude prices bottomed out, although it is 4.6% down year-to-date against the dollar.

Analysts believe the central bank will start easing later this year to support the economy, which has been battered by the crude price slide and the new coronavirus pandemic.

"We expect the central bank to start a round of rate cuts during 2020," said Eurasian Development Bank analyst Aigul Berdigulova.





(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Hugh Lawson)