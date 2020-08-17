Kaz Grala drives No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro to seventh-place finish at Daytona International Speedway Road Course

Kaz Grala finished seventh in the Go Bowling 235 at the DAYTONA Road Course at Daytona International Speedway Road Course on Sunday.

Grala was unable to add to his season point total.

Grala started in 10th position and led three laps in the race. The first-year driver has never finished inside the top 10 in his career.

Grala competed with a field of 39 drivers on the way to his seventh-place finish. The race endured four cautions and seven caution laps. There were 13 lead changes.

Chase Elliott brought home the win in the race, and Denny Hamlin took second. Martin Truex Jr placed third, Jimmie Johnson brought home fourth, and Chris Buescher finished off the top five.

After Elliott won the first stage, Hamlin drove the No. 11 car to the win in Stage 2.

