  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kayvon Thibodeaux: 'Ridiculous' to say I'm not the best player in 2022 NFL draft

Antwan Staley, Register-Guard
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kayvon Thibodeaux
    American football defensive end

Less than four weeks before the draft, all 32 NFL teams were in Eugene at Oregon's pro day.

While Anthony Brown, Jordan Happle and others participated in drills Friday afternoon, there was one player everyone wanted to see: defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Throughout the pre-draft process, Thibodeaux has had his on-the-field play and effort criticized by a few analysts. Some have even questioned Thibodeaux's love for football.

But what is the most ridiculous thing someone has said about Thibodeaux during the pre-draft process?

"The most ridiculous thing I've heard is that I'm not the best player in this draft," Thibodeaux told reporters. "I really don't listen to anything else, but that to me, that's outrageous.

"With the film, with the numbers and what I can do as far as my ability, I have confidence in what I can do."

Kayvon Thibodeaux says it&#39;s ridiculous to say he&#39;s not the best player in the 2022 NFL draft.
Kayvon Thibodeaux says it's ridiculous to say he's not the best player in the 2022 NFL draft.

When Thibodeaux first announced his intentions of entering the 2022 NFL Draft, many thought he could potentially be the first player selected. But despite his 126 tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss and 19 sacks in three seasons at Oregon, he has dropped in many mock drafts.

It certainly didn't help that Thibodeaux withdrew early from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine after an official time of 4.58 seconds in the 40-yard dash, good for seventh-best of the 20 defensive ends who participated in the event.

Despite this, Thibodeaux is still the wild card of the draft. He could go as high as No. 2 to the Detroit Lions, whose general manager (Brad Holmes) attended Oregon's pro day — or he could fall out of the top 10 altogether.

NFL mock draft: Two QBs land in top 10 picks of latest first-round projection

Power rankings: How have free agency, trades reshaped 2022 pecking order in offseason?

The pro day drills gave Thibodeaux one last chance to make a great impression in front of scouts, coaches and general managers. While he didn't run the 40-yard dash again, Thibodeaux did take part in individual drills and recorded a broad jump of 9 feet, 11 inches.

Thibodeaux had one message for critics who have questions about his motor and effort entering the draft.

"It is easy to see a snippet of something because that's what media does," Thibodeaux said. "They cut stuff up and frame it how they want to.

"Just watch the whole tape, you will be able to see."

Contact Register-Guard sportswriter Antwan Staley at astaley@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @antwanstaley.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Kayvon Thibodeaux says he's the best player in the 2022 NFL draft

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who’s the best blocking tight end in the NFL Draft? Kentucky’s Justin Rigg says it’s him.

    Rigg finished his time with the Wildcats as the school’s career leader in games played (63) and was part of two 10-win teams.

  • Christie Brinkley on doing 'The Masked Singer' at 68 and being told she'd be 'over-the-hill and done-for' by age 30

    "A lot of people focus on aging as, like, counting wrinkles and counting numbers. And it's not about that at all,” Brinkley muses. “It's counting adventures and memories and smiles."

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'Did you see K-Low?!' Chris Boucher on Spoelstra-Butler incident

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young discuss arguments among teammates and coaches after the very public shouting match between Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra & Jimmy Butler. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Here's a glimpse into Messi's lifestyle

    Here's what it takes to be Messy, with 3 lifestyle tips he lives by.

  • Talbot, Gaudreau, Draisaitl named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot, Calgary Flames left-wing Johnny Gaudreau and Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Talbot went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average, .959 save percentage and one shutout to help the Wild extend their winning streak to six games and move into second place in the Central Division. Gaudreau led the league with eight assists and 10 points to power the Pacific Division-leading Flames to a pair of wi

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dies at age 62

    Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday at the age of 62.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs find motivation from Canada's World-Cup clinching performance

    TORONTO — The Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers were enough of a motivating factor for Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs. But having the Canadian men's soccer team clinch its first spot in the World Cup since 1986 with a 4-0 win against Jamaica down the road at BMO Field an hour before puck drop provided a neat sporting backdrop to the Maple Leafs' determined 5-2 victory on Sunday. There was a buzz among the 18,939 at Scotiabank Arena before the game, and the Maple Leafs admitte

  • Thaddeus Young shares wife's reaction to hater: 'I hope you're ready to meet your maker'

    Thaddeus Young's wife Shekinah isn't someone you want to mess with.