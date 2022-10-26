Kayne West is getting dumped. Who's just gotten out of the Ye business, and why?

Kanye Omari West, now better known as simply Ye, in many ways embodies the American dream. He transformed himself from a college dropout to a music and fashion industry juggernaut, amassing millions of fans (and dollars) along the way.

But an unrelenting penchant for controversial behavior and comments anchored to swirling metal health questions have come home to roost.

On the heels of Ye's recent antisemitic comments, white supremacists on Saturday demonstrated their support for Ye – and their hatred of Jews – above a Los Angeles freeway. Those comments, amplified by the freeway protests, sparked major brands to cut ties.

Although some suggest his isolation is more cancel-culture run amok (The @JudiciaryGOP Twitter account supportively tweeted "Kanye. Elon. Trump" earlier this month), the myriad businesses now rushing away from the entertainer suggest his artistic, financial and personal future may be in jeopardy. Here's what the controversy is all about:

What did Ye say to cause this backlash?

On Oct. 8, Ye, 45, tweeted that he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” an apparent reference to the U.S. military readiness condition scale known as DEFCON. (DEFCON 1 is the highest level of alert and is reserved for nuclear engagement. DEFCON 5 is peacetime status.)

Twitter and Instagram locked his accounts in wake of the comment. (Ye has been seeking to buy Parler, a much smaller social-media platform favored by conservatives due to its loose content moderation policies.) Ye then went on various TV shows to explain himself, only to double down on his statement. He told Chris Cuomo of NewsNation's "Cuomo," "This is not hate speech; this is the truth."

On Oct. 22, members of an antisemitic group called Goyim Defense League assembled at an overpass of the 405 freeway in Los Angeles. According to reports, the group hung a banner saying "Kayne is right about the Jews," and some offered a Nazi salute.

Officials immediately denounced the group, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted: "This weekend’s antisemitic protests in LA were disgusting and cannot be normalized or brushed aside. Words matter."

Which companies have cut ties with Ye?

Earlier this month, JPMorgan Chase, Ye's bank, demanded that he transfer his accounts to another institution by Nov. 21. This week, the fallout from Ye's comments has been more severe. On Monday, following the white supremacist gathering in Los Angeles, talent giant CAA dropped Ye as a client.

Film and TV studio MRC announced it would no longer release a finished documentary about West. In a memo, MRC said Ye was trafficking in a "lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain."

The biggest blows came Tuesday, as giants of the fashion world – which account for most of Ye's billionaire status – got out of the Kanye business. Gap and Adidas both cut ties despite extremely lucrative arrangements with West. Adidas' Yeezy sneakers brought in billions for the German shoe giant, while the Gap axed a 10-year agreement to distribute Yeezy wear that was inked back in 2020. Foot Locker also took action, saying in a statement it has instructed retail operators to pull any remaining Yeezy products from shelves and digital sites.

The companies joined Balenciaga and Vogue in distancing themselves from the rapper. Vogue editor Anna Wintour had become a Ye supporter, even touting a pair of Ye's sunglasses as recently as last month, and was instrumental in many cover and article collaborations as the rap/fashion star rose.

Other controversial Ye moments

The rapper and producer has exhibited recent behavior that seemed engineered to generate controversy. At Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, Ye wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase "White Lives Matter," which often is associated with white supremacist groups. He commented that he thought wearing the shirt would be "funny."

Ye has bipolar disorder, which could be a contributing factor in his public rants. Ye discussed the condition during a 2019 appearance on Netflix's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman" series. He told Letterman about his feelings of paranoia, and how it seems "everyone wants to kill you."

Those manic urges have surfaced in different ways. When his ex-wife Kim Kardashian began dating Pete Davidson, Ye posted grievances about the former SNL star. Ye has said slavery "sounds like a choice," and was sued by George Floyd's family after falsely claiming that Floyd died from fentanyl rather than "cardiopulmonary arrest," complicated by "restraint and neck compression" while he was being subdued by police, as the official autopsy report said.

West also has been frequently seen in the company of former President Donald Trump, often sporting a MAGA hat. He described wearing the hat as an act of classist rebellion, telling the Wall Street Journal that it "reminded me of how I felt as a Black guy before I was famous when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something. ‘This is your place, Ye, don’t talk about apparel. This is your place, Ye, you’re Black, so you’re a Democrat.’”

West's true brush with pop culture infamy dates back to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Taylor Swift was on stage accepting her award for Best Female Video (for "You Belong With Me") when West dashed to the stage and grabbed Swift's microphone to say that the award really should be going to Beyonce's "All The Single Ladies."

