Kayleigh McKee talks queer anime and Yuta's future beyond Jujutsu Kaisen 0

David Opie
·7 min read
Photo credit: Toho Animation
Photo credit: Toho Animation

Rainbow Crew is an ongoing interview series that celebrates the best LGBTQ+ representation on screen. Each instalment showcases talent working on both sides of the camera, including queer creatives and allies to the community.

Next up, we're talking to voice artist Kayleigh McKee about her role in Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Anime has had quite the history when it comes to LGBTQ+ representation. In some ways, the queer characters depicted in most of your faves have been quite progressive, especially when compared to Western fare. But harmful stereotypes regularly pop up still, which can make things tricky for queer fans of anime.

Thankfully, this area of LGBTQ+ representation is definitely improving, and that's true not just on screen, but also behind the scenes too.

As a prominent trans voice actor who has worked across both gaming and anime, Kayleigh McKee is at the forefront of all this, actively championing more positive LGBTQ+ representation to the studios behind these shows.

"It's certainly not there yet," McKee tells us ahead of Jujutsu Kaisen 0's release in the UK. "But it is getting there. I have faith that it will continue to improve."

Digital Spy caught up with Kayleigh to discuss her role as Yuta Okkotsu and what the future might hold in store for this character beyond the prequel.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kayleigh McKee (@ghaspeyvo)

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has enjoyed huge box office success in Japan already. Does that add pressure to the English-language release, or are you more excited than anything else?

Not so much pressure. Definitely excitement. More nervousness. I've been in one other anime movie that was in theatres, but not nearly as big a role. And this is really the full showcase of what I wanted to do as an actor with roles like this.

So it's a little bit nerve-wracking. But also, I'm happy with my performance, and I had a lot of fun. I'm very excited for people to see it, and to see all of the wonderful performances, and just how cool of a movie it is, especially to see what we did with the dub.

Do you find that your English performance is influenced by the Japanese dub?

I definitely do. So we listen to the seiyū [voice actor] when we're recording, so that we can match flaps, hear the performance, and get context. And I've always been somebody who watches both subs and dubs. I pull from my peers, I pull from other people who have done this job – not only English voice actors, but there's a lot to learn from seiyūs as well.

So I let both of those things inform my performances, and they have been instrumental to building who I am as an actor.

Did you personally relate to Yuta's story in some way?

Yeah. Actually, a lot. As a kid, I ended up moving around a lot, and I also lost a lot of friends to death. Losing those friends that way, and then losing friends to passing away, gave me a lot of experience with that kind of situation.

And I also had experience with moving high-schools, from one where I felt alone and like an outcast – I had experience being bullied – to moving to a new high-school where I made a lot more friends, where I felt more welcomed and more accepted. I really became more confident and came into myself, figuring who I was as a person.

So I was able to use a weird number of similar experiences in my life for my portrayal of Yuta.

Photo credit: Toho Animation
Photo credit: Toho Animation

Is there one scene in particular that really stands out to you as a key moment for Yuta?

I don't want to give away spoilers, but there is a scene where he just, for a moment… It's this time where he, for the first time, leans back, and just sort of considers. And he's not thinking about how he wants to not be alive. Or he's not thinking about how he might be in danger, or any of that.

He's just considering what's going on, and just sort of existing. And he has an experience with a friend during that moment where he has the realisation that: "There are people in this world who value me that are amazing, and I value them back. I want to learn from them, and enjoy these traits, and sort of internalise that for myself."

And I just thought that was really beautiful.

Without spoiling anything, Yuta's world becomes a lot more intense towards the end? Is it hard to switch off or decompress after using your voice in that way?

We went through it mostly chronologically, but we took the time, and I asked for the time, for when it's particularly sad, or particularly angry, or vocally stressful; to have a moment to get myself in that space; and to have a moment afterwards where we climb back out, and then go back to joking with the director. And she just made a very welcoming space for me to do that.

And it was also a thing where if I felt I couldn't give the right energy at that specific time, it was OK for me to ask, "Hey, let's go back to this. Now that we're in this space, and I feel like I can give you that energy, I want to go back, and I want to add this energy to this scene as well, to make sure that we really nail it, and that we're happy with what I'm able to pull from within myself."

How do you see Yuta's future evolving beyond the film? Could you imagine him appearing in season two or three of the main show one day?

I would certainly love it if that happened. Honestly, I know nothing of where Yuta will go from here, if anywhere, but I do know that if he comes back, I would be very excited to explore him further evolving and maturing.

My idea of what I think he would be, and become, as he matures further after learning these lessons, and potentially going through more hardships, and how he'll handle those differently, is so exciting to think about.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kayleigh McKee (@ghaspeyvo)

Being able to get that ability to portray more evolution for a character like this, who's one of my favourite characters that I've portrayed, is a very good thought. And I do hope it happens.

What are your thoughts on queer representation in anime these days? Where do you see it improving, and where do you think more work is needed still?

So, it has been improving, not just in the dub space – because people, as far as the dubs, they're being a lot more careful about writing and language. And they'll ask us. They'll reach out to some of us, and be like, "Hey, can you inform us on language that we're using for this script?"

Because a lot more anime are coming out where there are actually trans characters – the artists and the writer say that they are trans. There are things coming out where it's gay relationships, and it's overt, and it's OK in their worlds, which is different from how anime was in the past, sometimes.

So on the English side, they want to make sure that they do that well. And as far as the Japanese side as well, we've actually had communication.

I've written to some studios about trans characters, and their portrayals, and what they should consider, and what they should maybe steer away from, if they're wanting their media to be on a global scale – or even just for the trans people in Japan, which is a population that is growing, and there's activism going on right now.

So I've had those meetings. I've had those talks. And I have faith that it will continue to improve.

It's certainly not there yet. There's still some problems occasionally. But it is getting there. And I'm very happy to be part of that change. And just being in the industry, for people to see that we're here, it causes change, even without me talking to them. So I'm hopeful.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be available to watch in UK cinemas from 18 March, 2022.

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Oilers' bet on Evander Kane has paid off. Should Edmonton re-sign him?

    Signing Kane certainly had its risks, but so far Ken Holland's decision to bring in the troubled forward has paid dividends.

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Canadian snowboarder Farrell earns 1st World Cup podium of season in parallel slalom

    Megan Farrell of Richmond Hill, Ont., collected her first podium finish of the snowboard season on Saturday in Bercht, finishing second to Switzerland's Julie Zogg, who won the parallel slalom World Cup title for a fourth straight season. Five weeks ago, the 30-year-old Farrell was eliminated in the 1/8 final of the parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, where she placed 10th overall. In March 2021, Farrell was fourth at the FIS snowboard world championships in Slovenia. Zogg's third vic

  • Zibanejad scores late, Rangers beat Lightning 2-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 16 seconds left in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Saturday night. Jacob Trouba also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots for New York. Brayden Point scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 25 saves for the Lightning, who were coming off a 3-3 road trip. Zibanejad scored from the left circle off a nifty pass from Artemi Panarin. The Rangers' second-ranked power play went 1 f

  • Damian Warner wins elusive heptathlon gold in Canadian record effort at indoor worlds

    Damian Warner is a first-time world athletics indoor champion The London, Ont., native placed third in the men's 1,000 metres, the final event of the heptathlon in Belgrade, Serbia, to overtake Simon Ehammer of Switzerland for his first title in three world indoor appearances. Warner is the season world leader with 6,489 points, which exceeds his Canadian record by 146 points. The 32-year-old finished second by five points behind 2018 winner Kevin Mayer of France and was seventh in 2014. "I'm go

  • Youth hockey player who was racially abused on ice calls for more education in sport

    A youth hockey player is sharing his experience with racism on the ice in the hope it will spark more discussion and education around race in the sport's community. Earlier this season, 16-year-old Zaya Morro from Courtenay, B.C., was called a racial slur on the ice after a hit. "It completely caught me off guard," he said. He said players in his league often "chirp" at one another — the practice of trash-talking an opponent to unnerve and distract them — but nothing this serious had come up dur

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s

  • Olympiques goalie to become 1st woman to start league game in 22 years

    This weekend, Ève Gascon is slated to become the first woman to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game in more than two decades. She'll be netminding for the Gatineau Olympiques in their home game late Saturday afternoon against the Rimouski Océanic at the Slush Puppie Centre. "I'm just going to play my game, go save by save, minute by minute and just be me. It's just a hockey game, so I know I'm able to play hockey," she said at a press conference Friday. A woman hasn't played in the

  • Pascal Siakam: Embracing and punishing double teams

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is one of the better isolation scorers in the NBA. But in years past, when teams sent additional pressure his way, he struggled to capitalize on space or man advantages. This season is a different story.&nbsp; Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.