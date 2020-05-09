Kayleigh McEnany Gives Head-Spinning Reason For Ripping Trump Before He Was President

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday claimed CNN was to blame for her repeated criticism of Donald Trump before he became president.

A montage that CNN aired Friday showed McEnany ripping Trump’s rhetoric on immigrants as “racist,” calling him a “showman” and not a serious candidate in a series of appearances in 2015. She then adopted a pro-Trump tone after becoming a contributor for the network.

Check out the segment here:

PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor on Friday asked McEnany during a press briefing if she stood by her past claim that Trump’s comments had been “racist.”

“Well, I’m actually glad you asked that, because for about the first four weeks of the election I was watching CNN and I was naively believing some of the headlines that I saw on CNN,” McEnany replied.

“I very quickly came around to supporting the president,” McEnany continued. “CNN hired me. I was on many eight-on-one panels where I proudly supported this president, who I think is one of the best presidents, if not the best president this country will ever have.”

McEnany then said she would “encourage the individual who did that analysis on my past” to focus on “some of the very guests CNN chose to have on their network,” calling out various contributors.

McEnany was then asked if she would walk back her past criticism of Trump.

She did not answer the question, instead replying: “I support this president, there is no questioning that, I’m so honored to work for him.”

Check out the clip here:

Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany: "I proudly supported this President who I believe is one of the best Presidents if not the best President this country will ever have." pic.twitter.com/GGVDmnjnuq — The Hill (@thehill) May 8, 2020

Twitter users did not buy McEnany’s explanation, with CNN’s Daniel Dale declaring “this makes no sense.”

No joke, this is some of the wildest gaslighting I’ve seen.



Kayleigh McEnany just blamed CNN for her own 2015 remarks where she called Trump’s language racist. She is essentially saying she was manipulated by CNN.pic.twitter.com/xRK7QYK2Xl — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) May 8, 2020

She became so disillusioned with CNN that she ... took a job there? — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 8, 2020

Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany: "Here are some words with the cachet of content without the burden of meaning." — Nolan Zugernat (@NolanZugernat) May 8, 2020

Asked about her comments in mid-2015 that Trump had made racist comments about Mexicans (reported by @KFILE), McEnany says she made them because she watching CNN for the first month of the election and "naively believing" what CNN reported. (This makes no sense.) — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 8, 2020

This is one of the most embarrassing things I’ve seen from the press secretary quite possibly in my entire life, and that’s saying a lot. — janey v. ❄ (@nycjaneyvee) May 8, 2020

Kayleigh was so naive just 4 years ago and yet now she is capable of being the Press Secretary for the most powerful person in the country? — mollyswordmcdonough 🏡 (@mollysmcdonough) May 8, 2020

And she said those comments did not have an expiration date. Nor did she answer the question today, she gaslighted. — Kevin MacDermott (@Kevmacd) May 8, 2020

1) McEnany is attacking a former employer



2) She admits she "naively" acted on CNN's coverage, rather than seeking out the truth on her own



3) Trump's comments were readily available on video to anybody who cared to check https://t.co/4gUSDBk1CK — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) May 8, 2020

