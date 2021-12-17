Kaylee Bryant Bids Farewell to Legacies After 4 Seasons: 'Josie Has Helped So Many'

Kaylee Bryant

Tom Griscom/The CW

Kaylee Bryant is saying farewell to the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

The Legacies star, 24, announced her exit from the Vampire Diaries and Originals spin-off Thursday on Instagram, after portraying teen witch Josie Saltzman as a series regular since the show premiered on the CW in 2018.

"As a fan of The Vampire Diaries universe myself, I am so grateful to the fans and will love them always and forever for welcoming and accepting me into this world," she wrote. "Josie has helped so many beautiful humans feel comfortable in their sexuality, and I hope her legacy lives on so that one day everyone feels free to love whoever they want regardless of gender."

Josie, a descendant of the powerful Gemini Coven, is a "siphoner," meaning she can siphon magic from other magical beings for her own use. She became a fan-favorite for LGBTQ+ viewers, as she marked the first pansexual character in the Vampire Diaries universe.

RELATED: Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley Have a Vampire Diaries Reunion — with Puppies!

Bryant also came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in June, celebrating the first day of Pride Month. "Hi. My name is Kaylee and I'm queer! Happy Pride Month," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Although she's leaving the show, for now, executive producers Julie Plec and Brett Matthews told TVLine that Bryant will always have a place in the franchise.

RELATED VIDEO: 'The Vampire Diaries' Stars Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder on Friendship and Their New Bourbon: It's a "Brotherhood"

"While it's heartbreaking to say goodbye to such a beloved Super Squad member, we wish Kaylee happiness and success," the EPs said. "We look forward to watching her career grow in the future, and our door at Legacies will always be open to her, because the world is simply a better place with Josie Saltzman in it."

Bryant can next be seen starring alongside Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth and Ving Rhames in The Locksmith, which began filming this month in Las Cruces, New Mexico, according to Deadline.