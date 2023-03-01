Kaylea Titford's parents jailed for 'shocking and prolonged' neglect of obese daughter over lockdown

Telegraph reporters
·4 min read
Kaylea Titford, who suffered from spina bifida, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, in October 2020 - Family handout/PA
Kaylea Titford, who suffered from spina bifida, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, in October 2020 - Family handout/PA

A mother and father who killed their morbidly obese daughter with "shocking and prolonged neglect over lockdown" have been jailed after a judge said they lacked remorse.

Kaylea Titford, 16, was found in conditions described as "unfit for any animal", in soiled clothing and bed linen, following her death at the family home in Newtown, Powys, in October 2020.

Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 40, was imprisoned for six years while Alun Titford, 45, was told he would spend seven years and six months behind bars.

Lloyd-Jones became "gradually overwhelmed" and unable to cope during the Covid-19 pandemic, her lawyer told Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday.

Sentencing both of the teenager's parents, High Court Judge Mr Justice Griffiths said he accepted that "lockdown created unusual circumstances".

However, Mr Justice Griffiths said that "neither defendant was cut off from the outside world," and that help would have been available for Sarah Lloyd-Jones and Alun Titford in caring for their daughter had they requested it.

He also said neither defendant had "shown remorse that should count as significant mitigation".

Titford blamed his partner

The judge added: "Alan Titford pleaded not guilty, and even to the author of the pre-sentence report blamed his partner, and even his daughter.

"Sarah Lloyd-Jones pleaded guilty and will get credit for that. But Dr Tizzard's report and the pre-sentence report show that she still continues to try to shift blame elsewhere and minimise her own responsibility."

The 16-year-old weighed 22st 13lb, with a BMI of 70, at the time of her death.

It was the first sentencing hearing in Wales to be filmed since the law was changed to allow cameras into crown courts last year.

Lloyd-Jones had previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter by gross negligence while Titford was convicted of the same offence after trial.

His trial heard Kaylea, who had spina bifida and used a wheelchair, died after suffering inflammation and infection from ulceration, arising from obesity and immobility.

'Rotting' smell in her room

Emergency service workers, who were called to the house after she was found on October 10, described feeling sick due to a "rotting" smell in her room.

Following her death, maggots were found which were thought to have been feeding on her body, the jury was told.

The court heard that her bedsheets were soiled and she was lying on a number of puppy toilet training pads.

Her room was said to be dirty and cluttered, with bottles of urine and a chip fryer with drips of fat down the side, as well as a full cake in a box.

Kaylea had attended Newtown High School, where she was described as "funny and chatty" by staff, but did not return following the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.

'I'm lazy'

Asked during his evidence why he had let his daughter down so badly, the removal worker said: "I'm lazy."

Titford, who had six children with Lloyd-Jones, said the family would order takeaways four or five nights a week and he thought Kaylea had put on two or three stone since March.

The prosecution alleged that Kaylea had not used her wheelchair, which became too small for her, since the start of lockdown.

Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, asked Titford: "She hadn't been out of bed, had she?"

But he claimed he had seen her in the kitchen of the house in her wheelchair during that period, despite telling police in interview that he had not seen her out of bed.

The court heard that Kaylea had been discharged from physiotherapy and dietetics services in the years before her death and had last been seen by a social worker at home in 2017.

Titford claimed Lloyd-Jones, who was a community care worker, was responsible for looking after Kaylea.

He said he used to take her to medical appointments and care for her but stepped back when she reached puberty as he was not "comfortable".

In cross-examination he accepted he was as much to blame for Kaylea's death as her mother.

Latest Stories

  • Woman jailed for 20-year campaign of domestic abuse against 'cowering' husband

    Prison reform boss Sheree Spencer kicked, punched, bit and spat on her husband, who was for years was too afraid to speak out.

  • Video shows teen attack school employee for taking teen's Nintendo Switch in class

    A school employee in Florida was hospitalized after a teenage student attacked the school worker for taking teen's Nintendo Switch, police said.

  • A family feud, gruesome ‘kill room’, and pots of ‘human soup’: How the murder of Abby Choi shocked Hong Kong

    Weeks before 28-year-old socialite and Instagram star Abby Choi was reported missing, authorities say a ‘meticulous’ plot was already in motion to make her disappear. Io Dodds reports

  • Thai guard charged after video of him slapping foreigner over water bottle goes viral

    The guard has already been relieved from his duty, and is currently detained facing charges of bodily assault. Read for more details.

  • Trans rapist Isla Bryson told ‘you are not the victim’ before being jailed for eight years

    A judge told the transgender rapist Isla Bryson that they were not “the victim in this situation”, as the 31-year-old was jailed for eight years.

  • Putin secretly living in golden palace he shares with gymnast lover

    Vladimir Putin is reportedly living with his gymnast girlfriend on a vast, heavily-guarded country estate featuring several palatial mansions and a playground for their young children.

  • Man remains behind bars nearly 20 years after conviction overturned

    The nightmare gripping Ken Middleton's family appeared to be possibly over in 2005. The same judge who in 1991 sentenced the Kansas City, Missouri, man to life without parole plus 200 years for the shooting death of his wife, ruled to vacate that same ruling and ordered that he receive a new trial based on a series of irregularities that the judge concluded made his original trial unconstitutional. The reason is a technicality in Missouri state law that gave jurisdiction in the case to the Missouri Court of Appeals, not with the Jackson County circuit court.

  • Mafia boss escapes from high security prison using bed sheets as manhunt under way

    A mafia boss has broken out of a Sardinian prison using a rudimentary method of escape. Who is mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro? Raduano, a member of the Gargano Mafia serving 19 years for mafia crimes, was due to be released in 2046 according to the Italian paper, Il Messaggero.

  • Judge overseeing Trump Georgia grand jury speaks after foreperson's controversial interviews

    After the foreperson of the Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and a push to overturn the 2020 election spoke out in several headline-making interviews, the judge overseeing the case told ABC News on Monday that jurors "can talk about the final report." McBurney said in an interview that after the grand jury submitted its report in January, he held a "farewell session," at the request of the district attorney, in which he "reminded them of their oath, which is a statutory obligation that they not discuss with anyone outside their group their deliberations -- that's the one word that's in the oath." McBurney emphasized that "it's important for people to understand that witness testimony is not deliberations."

  • Andrew Tate lobbied right-wing Romanian politicians from jail and asked an associate to upload 'party clips' meant to discredit trafficking accusers: report

    Influencer Andrew Tate attempted to push political influence in Romania while seeking to discredit his accusers, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

  • White supremacist serving life, fined for prison misconduct

    A white supremacist who killed a woman when he rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters at the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville has been fined for allegedly threatening a correctional officer and brandishing what an inmate disciplinary record called a “dangerous weapon” at the prison where he is serving a life sentence. Federal prosecutors disclosed the misconduct incidents in court documents as they asked a judge to order James Alex Fields Jr. to turn over $650 from his inmate trust account to make a court-ordered payment toward restitution to the victims of his crimes. In documents filed last week, prosecutors said the victims have not received any restitution payments in the nearly four years since Fields was sentenced.

  • Philippines fires airport security officers who were caught stealing from tourist

    The officials said that the incident could have dire consequences on the country’s tourism industry. Read for more details.

  • RCMP officer charged with possession of cocaine, breach of trust

    Newfoundland and Labrador's police oversight agency says an RCMP officer is facing multiple charges, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. In a press release issued Tuesday morning, Michael King, director of N.L.'s serious-incident response team, known as SIRT-NL, said Const. Michael Hann has been charged following the organization's investigation into several incidents in June. Hann is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, un

  • Missing man found in shark's stomach after family identifies his tattoo

    Diego Barria, a 32-year-old father of three, was last seen riding his all-terrain vehicle near the coast of Argentina's southern Chubut province on 18 February. Daniela Millatruz, the law enforcement officer who was in charge of the search for him, told local media that the fishermen had said "when they were cleaning [the sharks] they found human remains in one of them".

  • Copper theft in New Brunswick is rampant — and tough to stop

    When Jo-Anne Phillips started renovating a Moncton home, thieves broke in overnight and ripped out copper wires and pipes wherever they could find them. Two days later, they came back to steal whatever metal was left behind. "They couldn't get through the doors, so they broke the glass. They used a screwdriver to back out the three-inch screws we had secured the door with," she said. Phillips, who renovates rentals in the city, scrambled to install a security system and convinced her insurance c

  • Edmonton officer's duty status under review over use of force shown in online video

    An Edmonton police officer's duty status is under review following the circulation of a video of an arrest in which he appears to repeatedly punch an 18-year-old man. The province's police watchdog – the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) – is investigating the use of force during the arrest, which Edmonton Police Service said happened around midnight on Feb. 22. In the video posted to various social media sites, the 18-year-old man is seen parking his car in a spot in what appears t

  • Nicola Bulley: TikToker who filmed body being taken from river claims he has donated to family

    A TikToker who filmed police as they pulled Nicola Bulley's body from the river claims he has made a donation to her family "out of respect". Amateur sleuth Curtis Arnold, 34, had his identity unmasked by The Sun after the newspaper traced him to his barber's shop in Worcestershire. Mr Arnold shared footage of police officers by the river lifting what appeared to be a body bag on his social media channels, in a video that has now been deleted.

  • Constance Marten’s newborn baby is feared to have died, police say

    Constance Marten’s newborn baby is feared to have died, police have said as the couple were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

  • Man arrested in death of longtime CBC News producer Michael Finlay

    A Toronto man has been charged with manslaughter in the alleged random assault of longtime CBC News producer Michael Finlay. Robert Robin Cropearedwolf, 43, turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday, Toronto police said in a news release. Police previously said Finlay, 73, was walking along Danforth Avenue in the area of Jones Avenue on Jan. 24 when Cropearedwolf approached and allegedly assaulted him. Finlay fell to the ground and died in hospital a week later, after which the homicide unit t

  • Alex Murdaugh’s Brother: I Cleaned Up Bloody Murder Scene

    Law & CrimeAlex Murdaugh’s younger brother took the stand on Monday, tearfully describing how he cleaned the gruesome crime scene the morning after his sister-in-law and nephew were murdered in June 2021.“No mother, father, aunt, or uncle should ever have to see and do what I did that day,” John Marvin Murdaugh, the defense team’s final witness, told Colleton County jurors on Monday about his decision to clean his brother’s hunting estate. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my lif