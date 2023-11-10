Kayla Harrison unfazed by opponent switch for 2023 PFL Championships: ‘Any time, any place, anywhere, anyone’
Kayla Harrison is excited to return regardless of her opponent.
Harrison (15-1 MMA, 14-1 PFL) was originally scheduled to face Julia Budd at 2023 PFL Championships Nov. 24 at The Anthem in Washington, but will now face former UFC fighter Aspen Ladd (11-4 MMA, 2-1 PFL) instead. Budd was removed from the bout after she “refused to fulfill her contractual obligation.”
The opponent switch comes just over two weeks away from her fight, but two-time Olympic gold medalist Harrison isn’t too concerned with who she fights.
“It don’t matter: Any time, any place, anywhere, anyone,” Harrison told MMA Junkie Radio. “I’m in the zone. I just don’t care.”
Ladd holds a recent win over former Bellator champion Budd. Harrison, who look to rebound from her first-career loss to Larissa Pacheco in November 2022, sees Ladd and Budd as two completely different styles.
“It’s just a really different matchup,” Harrison said. “You look at stylistically, Julia Budd is much different. They have two different styles Julia, and Aspen. Julia is a former champ, Aspen was kind of a rising star. Julia is a little bit older, maybe on her way out. Aspen’s trying to build up and make a name and a future for herself. One’s a grappler, and one’s a striker. They’re just super different.”
While Harrison has enjoyed the time off with her family, she’s hungry to return.
“I’m super grateful to have a fight because at the end of the day, it’s what I love to do,” Harrison said. “It’s what makes me tick. It’s the burning desire I have in my heart. All is well and it’s good. Life is good.”
