Kayla Harrison on transition from judo to MMA, not being like Ronda Rousey and becoming world champ

Expectations were abnormally high for Kayla Harrison when she decided to make the move from judo to mixed martial arts.

Harrison set the world on the fire in becoming the first American to win a gold medal in judo at the 2012 Summer Olympics and then winning gold again at the 2016 Olympics. Realizing she had nothing else to prove, she transitioned to the gloves earlier this year.

So far, Harrison has made the move look seamless, winning both of her fights under the Professional Fighters League banner inside the distance, but the judoka realizes she has a long way to go before she becomes a complete mixed martial artist.

"I think it's going great," Harrison told Sporting News ahead of her bout on Monday against Moriel Charneski at PFL 11. "I used to represent Team USA and compete on the Olympic stage and now I represent American Top Team and compete on one of the biggest stages. There’s still a lot of kinks in my game. I’m still a beginner. One of the greatest joys for me about training is letting the professional and the beginner be inside of me. I'm an expert in grappling, but I’m a beginner in striking. It makes it fun every day because it is new and exciting. I'm learning something new every day."

Harrison didn't know what to expect, considering the differences between the sport she used to compete in and the one she's in today. Even though she has only fought twice inside the cage, she feels right at home because of what MMA is all about.

"MMA is way more different than I thought it would be," Harrison said. "It’s as raw as it can get. It’s a fight. You can’t get more real than that as a person. I think fighting has made me feel so alive."

Like her former judo training partner, Ronda Rousey, the hardest thing for Harrison to grasp so far has been striking, because in judo, competitors never move their heads or throw a fist. In MMA, if a fighter takes their eyes off an opponent, they're going to get hit. If they don’t move their head, they're going to get hit.

Rousey's failure to continue to work on her striking cost her. She was viciously knocked out by Holly Holm at UFC 193, and then Amanda Nunes battered her from one side of the Octagon to the other 13 months later, paving the way for Rousey to enter the world of professional wrestling. Harrison saw what happened to the former UFC women's bantamweight champion and vows not to make the same mistake.

"I think something Ronda didn’t do was use her striking to help her get into position to where she wanted to be," Harrison said. "Maybe I won’t be the world’s best striker and not knock everybody out, but I’m going to know how to safely get into grappling range without getting my head kicked in."

At first, it seemed like it would be hard for the PFL to find competition for Harrison since she fights at lightweight and not many females compete in the division, but the upstart organization has done it and will be conducting a tournament in 2019 that is centered around Harrison, with the winner getting $1 million.

Most wouldn't be able to handle such lofty expectations, but the 28-year-old is used to the pressure and ready for the moment ahead.

"I’m signed to the PFL and I’m going to compete in the first-ever 155-pound women’s tournament in 2019," Harrison said. "I’m going to win a million dollars and win that world title in 2019. I’m honored and humbled that PFL is putting so much into me. It takes really strong shoulders to make changes, especially in a sport that’s so male-dominant and stuck in their ways. Luckily for the PFL and lucky for me that I have got really strong shoulders. I can assure you that they are placing their bets in the right corner. They should put [them] on me. They should count on me. They should believe in me because it will pay in the end."