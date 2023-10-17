How Kayla Harrison improved her mental health after first career loss

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – It’s been a year of growth for Kayla Harrison.

Harrison (15-1) suffered her first career loss to Larissa Pacheco by unanimous decision this past November at the 2022 PFL Championships.

The time off taught the 2021 PFL lightweight champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka that there’s more to life than fighting. Faith is a big part of Harrison’s life that has helped her pull through.

“When you get quiet, and you just sit down, you get still, and you spend time with your spirit, with your soul, with God, it changes your day,” Harrison told MMA Junkie at a recent PFL media day. “You don’t just wake up and you’re like this Mary Poppins jolly human being. But slowly over time, you start to build those days.”

Harrison will look to rebound when she meets Julia Budd (17-6) in a non-tournament, 145-pound bout Nov. 24 at 2023 PFL Championships, which takes place at The Anthem in Washington D.C. and streams live on ESPN+ PPV.

Harrison has always been obsessed with winning, but has capitalized on this time to grow outside of the cage.

“(I’m) taking care of my mind, my body, taking care of my soul,” Harrison said. “And it sounds silly, but now I kind of do things for fun. I didn’t do that before. I didn’t water plants, or go have a girls night. Occasionally I would, but most of the time I was so hyper focused on being this perfect human being, being a perfect mom, coaching my kids’ soccer, taking them to every event, making sure every meal is nutritious, making sure I’m the best fighter I can possibly be.

“So focused on being perfect … I have all this money, and I was just sitting there being a robot. I started talking to God and I started having some fun. It really changed my mental health. It’s not rocket science – anybody can do this. Anybody can get a gratitude journal. Anybody can wake up and write three things they’re grateful for everyday.”

