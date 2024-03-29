Kayla Harrison ahead of UFC 300: ‘I will be undisputed, the greatest combat athlete of all time’

Move over Henry Cejudo. Kayla Harrison is coming for your claim as greatest combat sports athlete.

Harrison (16-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), a two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka and two-time PFL lightweight champion and $1 million winner, is looking to add more history when she makes her octagon debut at UFC 300.

Harrison meets former champ Holly Holm (15-6 MMA, 8-6 UFC) in a bantamweight bout April 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Former UFC dual-champion Cejudo prides himself on his claim he’s the greatest combat sports athlete in history, but Harrison plans on surpassing him.

“This is an argument that I’ve had with Henry like a bazillion times about how he’s the greatest combat athlete all time,” Harrison told the UFC. “I said, ‘Henry, honey, I’m coming for you. You have one Olympic (medal) – just one. What are you going to do with one?’

“(I’ll) come over here real quick to the UFC, win a belt, maybe win another belt real quick, defend it, and be two-time UFC champion, and then I am a world champion, and a Pan Am champion, and a Pan Am Games champion. Anyways, I will be undisputed, the greatest combat athlete of all time.”

UFC 300 marks the most talent-filled card in the promotion’s history, featuring 12 current and former champions. Harrison is honored to debut on such a historic card.

“I think it’s going to be real different from what I’m used to – the vibe, the excitement,” Harrison said. “I enjoy that. I love the pressure. I shine brightest under the bright, bright lights, and I can’t wait.”

