Kaye Adams calls in sick to BBC Radio, live on air

BBC Radio presenter Kaye Adams called in sick live on air - just half an hour before she was due to broadcast her own show.

The host of Mornings on BBC Radio Scotland lost her voice when she appeared on the station's Good Morning Scotland to promote her phone-in.

It quickly became clear she would not be able to continue.

She told hosts Gary Robertson and Laura Maxwell: "I might not even make the phone-in at this rate."

Adams, who also hosts Loose Women and has appeared on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, was replaced at the last minute by Lucy Whyte and Laura McGhie.

When she took to the airwaves shortly before 08:30 to discuss her show, her colleagues raised concerns about her health and asked about her voice.

They thought she was joking when she croaked a response - but she told them it was her real voice.

"I opened my mouth and I had no idea what would come out, which is what I usually do, to be honest," she said.

But she initially appeared determine to continue for at least part of the show, which was due to begin at 09:00.

"I'm struggling a little bit today," she said. "Maybe today I might just do the phone-in and then we might get emergency services in, I think, because it's failing me.

"I thought it was better than it was but when I got here this morning I felt..."

"It's going to be annoying, I'm sorry," she added.

'Squeaking'

Adams went on to explain that the topic of the phone-in was the Scottish government's drugs policy, before admitting she was unlikely to be able to host it.

"Somebody will be with your at nine o'clock," she said.

And Robertson added: "Stay tuned to find out who'll be presenting at nine."

Later Maxwell told listeners that Adams had gone home "because she was squeaking".

And as she began the phone-in, replacement Whyte said: "She couldn't speak, the poor soul. I think she was putting on a brave face and thinking she was going to do it today."