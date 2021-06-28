Kayaker picking up trash spots plastic bin — with a human leg inside, Ohio police say

A kayaker doing a good deed Monday at an Ohio lake got more than he bargained for when he came across a gruesome discovery.

The man found a human leg in a plastic bin at Alum Creek Lake, spurring police presence at the Columbus-area reservoir, Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin said.

The discovery was made just after 8 a.m. Monday, Martin said. The kayaker said he “picks up trash on a regular basis” and found the tote floating in a secluded area near the shore, according to the sheriff.

“As he approached the floating tote, it appeared to have a human leg exposed from that,” Martin said in a news briefing livestreamed by WBNS.

The kayaker called the sheriff’s office and deputies responded to the lake along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the sheriff said. It’s unclear whom the leg belonged to or how long it was in the water.

The plastic bin will need to be towed out of the lake because of its weight, Martin said. Investigators have not determined what else is in the bin, but the sheriff said more could be in it than just the leg.

“It obviously looks like a human leg. The tote is not completely exposed, it’s not completely open, so we don’t know what’s inside that,” he said. “We can speculate that there’s a person is in there.”

The sheriff said his department hopes to have more information Monday afternoon.

Alum Creek Lake is a man-made reservoir in Delaware County about 20 miles north of Columbus.

Man creating own engagement ring left ‘shaking’ by his shiny find in Arkansas park

‘What’s up, little guy?’ Watch as boater greets black bear out for a swim in Ohio River

Mysterious shark head washed up along Ohio river was a ‘misunderstanding,’ owner says