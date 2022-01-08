Kaya Scodelario Welcomes Baby No. 2: 'You Made It Here Little One'

Kaya Scodelario

Kaya Scodelario/Instagram

Kaya Scodelario is a mom of two!

The Skins star, 29, has welcomed her second baby with husband Benjamin Walker, she revealed Saturday.

Scodelario shared a photo from her delivery on Instagram to announce the exciting news. In the image, she reclines in a hospital bed while cradling her new baby, while Walker, 39, places a hand on her head and stands over their newborn while smiling at the camera.

"You made it here little one," Scodelario captioned the snap. "Starting the new year with so much love in our hearts & in our home."

"Plus poop and puke, lots of that too," she added.

In a second image posted to her Instagram Story, Scodelario grins while laying in bed. She wrote over the photo, "It takes a special kind of person to keep you laughing during labour … I love you @findthewalker," tagging her husband.

She added, "Ps. Giving birth is insane. Pay women equally you bastards."

Scodelario first shared that she and Walker were expecting in September, when she posted a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. In the snap, Scodelario held her stomach while wearing a tropical print dress.

Benjamin Walker (L) and Kaya Scodelario attend the Henley Festival 2021 as guests of Audi on September 17, 2021 in Henley-on-Thames, England.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

She wrote in the caption, "I tried to set up one of those beautiful pregnancy reveal pictures with the meadow and the golden sunset and the hay and the puppies and the perfectly put together BoHo outfit & flowing natural hair with baby chicks nesting in it," before adding, "but then I realized that I'M WAY TOO tired, achey and lazy right now."

She continued, "So here's me pulling an awkward face in the mirror whilst wearing makeup for the first time in 6 months instead."

Scodelario later opened up about her pregnancy after attending the British Fashion Awards in December, eight months into her pregnancy.

The Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City actress posted a photo of herself on the red carpet at the event, thanking her team for styling her and admitting, "I've had a bit of a crappy pregnancy," before noting, "it was really special to have last night as a memory of this time."

Scodelario welcomed her first child in December 2016, whose name she and Walker have chosen to keep private.

"Welcome to the world little man. We couldn't be happier or more in love with you & Arnie's loving his new cuddle buddy," she wrote on Instagram after her first son's birth.

The couple, who met while filming The Moon and The Sun in 2014, got married one year later, in 2015.