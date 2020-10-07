'Pirates of the Caribbean' star Kaya Scodelario to lead 'Resident Evil' origin story reboot

The origin story reboot of Resident Evil has found its cast.

Milla Jovovich, who starred as Alice in the Paul W.S. Anderson-directed franchise, is out, and Skins and Pirates of the Caribbean star Kaya Scodelario is in.

Scodelario will play Claire Redfield, the protagonist of the original video games, who is searching for her brother Chris in the zombie infested Raccoon City.

Star of The Tomorrow People Robbie Amell will play Chris, with Brave New World's Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Game of Thrones star Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Band of Brothers actor Neal McDonough as William Birkin and Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy.

While Anderson loosely based his movies on the pioneering Capcom survival horror, the reboot will be more faithful, with those names instantly familiar to fans of the original game, released on the Playstation in 1996.

Speaking to Deadline, Johannes Roberts, who will write and direct, said: “With this movie, I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and re-create the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them, whilst at the same time telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today’s audiences.”

Anderson produced six movies in all, with Alexander Witt and Highlander's Russell Mulcahy coming in to direct the second and third movies, and Anderson directing the rest.

In all, they grossed $1.2 billion.

Producers Constantin Film are also producing a spin-off Resident Evil TV series for Netflix, centring on 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker, and taking on two separate timelines.

The first will find the young sisters moving to Raccoon City and discovering the dark secrets of their father Albert.

The second will be set 16 years in the future, after the zombies have taken over the planet leaving just a few million humans uninfected by the horrifying T-virus.

Currently, release dates for both are unconfirmed.