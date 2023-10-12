Kay Burley In Tense Exchange With Steve Barclay Over Israeli Strikes On Gaza

Smoke plumes billow during Israeli air strikes in Gaza City as raging battles between Israel and Hamas continue for the sixth consecutive day.

A government minister was left squirming during a tense exchange with Kay Burley over Israel’s retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

Health secretary Steve Barclay insisted Israel “has the right to defend itself and to do so robustly” in response to a wave of attacks on the country by Hamas militants.

An estimated 1,200 Israelis have died since the assault began last weekend, with 1,300 Gazans being killed following retaliatory air strikes by Tel Aviv.

The Israeli government announced this morning that “no electrical switch will be turned on, no water hydrant will be opened and no fuel truck will enter” Gaza until Hamas returns the hostages it is currently holding.

On Sky News this morning, Barclay said: “It is Israel that has been attacked by a terrorist organisation and Israel should be able to defend itself robustly and fully to that attack.”

Burley responded: “At what point does that become disproportionate?”

As Barclay tried to avoid the question, Burley said: “You’re representing the government this morning, what is your view?”

The minister said: “I’m not on the ground. Those will be decisions for military commanders in terms of how they rescue their hostages. These are very complex issues.”

Burley told him: “I understand that health secretary. But basic human rights are electricity, water and food, and they’re being denied that in Gaza.”

The minister then said: “We saw people in Israel denied their rights.”

But the presenter hit back: “It’s not tit-for-tat though, surely?”

Barclay said it was “important that Israel is able to deter future attacks” and rescue its hostages.

Burley said: “So at this stage the British government has no qualms with what the Israelis are doing around Gaza?”

The minister replied: “From my point of view we stand fully with Israel and recognise their right to defend themselves and recognise that they need to be able to deter future attacks.”

The government’s reluctance to criticise Israel is in contrast to US president Joe Biden, who has called for restraint in its response to the Hamas attacks.

