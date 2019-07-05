Kawhi Watch: Latest rumours, reports, updates

Kawhi Watch rages on and the NBA waits on pins and needles for Leonard to make his league-altering decision about where to sign.

The rumours and reports are flying fast and furious, so here’s a roundup of the latest gossip making the rounds.

Decision Day finally here?

FS1 analyst Cris Carter thinks Leonard will be making the big announcement Friday after letting everyone enjoy the Fourth of July festivities. Carter believes the Los Angeles Lakers are the most logical landing spot.

"For Kawhi, this is about which organization is going to support his quest to be the best player in the world and get as many championships as possible. To me, the only team that presents that is the Lakers. I believe there's going to be an announcement today." — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/0zN42SttZt — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 5, 2019

Plane on the move

Just two days after Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment’s private plane was tracked moving from Los Angeles to Toronto, it appears it’s on its way back to California. What does it mean? Who knows. Was he even on the plane?

Danny Green waiting on Kawhi

It’s not just Leonard waiting to decide his future, a number of quality NBA players are still on the market, including Raptors sharpshooter Danny Green. The two-time champion doesn’t appear to be in a rush to sign, though.

For those insisting Danny should take the Mavs offer, there is no assurance that offer won’t be as good as the Lakers offer or Raptors ... He’s the best player left at his position on the market ... he’ll get his chance to truly evaluate his options soon ... after Kawhi — Harrison D. Sanford (@HarrisonSanford) July 4, 2019

