Kawhi Watch: Latest rumours, reports, updates

Michael Hoad
Editor
Yahoo Sports Canada

Kawhi Watch rages on and the NBA waits on pins and needles for Leonard to make his league-altering decision about where to sign.

The rumours and reports are flying fast and furious, so here’s a roundup of the latest gossip making the rounds.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Decision Day finally here?

FS1 analyst Cris Carter thinks Leonard will be making the big announcement Friday after letting everyone enjoy the Fourth of July festivities. Carter believes the Los Angeles Lakers are the most logical landing spot.

Plane on the move

Just two days after Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment’s private plane was tracked moving from Los Angeles to Toronto, it appears it’s on its way back to California. What does it mean? Who knows. Was he even on the plane?

Danny Green waiting on Kawhi

It’s not just Leonard waiting to decide his future, a number of quality NBA players are still on the market, including Raptors sharpshooter Danny Green. The two-time champion doesn’t appear to be in a rush to sign, though.

More Raptors coverage from Yahoo Sports

What to Read Next

Back