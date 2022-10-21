Kawhi scores 14 in return, Clippers hold off Lakers 103-97

  • Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, center, dunks as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, left, and guard Paul George defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    1/6

    Clippers Lakers Basketball

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, center, dunks as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, left, and guard Paul George defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    2/6

    Clippers Lakers Basketball

    Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Clippers forward Norman Powell, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    3/6

    Clippers Lakers Basketball

    Los Angeles Clippers forward Norman Powell, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, right, celebrates during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    4/6

    Clippers Lakers Basketball

    Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, right, celebrates during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James tosses powder in the air prior to an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    5/6

    Clippers Lakers Basketball

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James tosses powder in the air prior to an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    6/6

    Clippers Lakers Basketball

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, center, dunks as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, left, and guard Paul George defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Clippers forward Norman Powell, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, right, celebrates during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James tosses powder in the air prior to an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
GREG BEACHAM
·3 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 14 points and seven rebounds in his first game in 16 months, and the Los Angeles Clippers opened a season of sky-high expectations with a 103-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Paul George scored 15 points and John Wall added 15 in his debut for the Clippers, who held on down the stretch to beat their more pedigreed Los Angeles rivals for the eighth consecutive time.

Leonard came off the bench for the first time since 2013 and played 21 minutes in his first game since he tore a ligament in his right knee in a playoff game in June 2021. The two-time NBA Finals MVP decided to ease back in a temporary reserve role after missing all of last season while recovering from surgery.

The Clippers' high hopes for their first championship rest largely on Leonard's ability to return to elite form. They failed to get out of the play-in last spring without Leonard and with only 31 games from George, but both are healthy now alongside five-time All-Star Wall, who provided an immediate spark.

Anthony Davis scored 25 points despite apparently having reduced mobility after a mid-game fall, while LeBron James had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the 20th home opener of his career. Lonnie Walker scored 26 points.

The Lakers dropped to 0-2, but still rallied from two large deficits and kept it close into the final minute despite nightmare shooting performances from Russell Westbrook (0 for 11) and fellow point guards Patrick Beverley (1 for 7) and Kendrick Nunn (0 for 7) in their Lakers home debuts. The Lakers went 9 for 45 on 3-pointers overall.

Westbrook again struggled on offense, but made several impressive defensive plays while guarding Leonard down the stretch.

The oft-injured Davis gave fans a fright when he crashed to the floor after being undercut in the third quarter. He got up and went to the tunnel to stretch, but returned a few minutes later.

The Clippers broke open a close game immediately after Davis left the floor, eventually scoring 17 consecutive points in less than three minutes. But the Lakers erased that 15-point deficit with a 24-7 run, even taking the lead with 8:01 to play on an alley-oop from Austin Reaves to Walker.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac scored 14 points apiece.

Lakers: This injury-plagued franchise already has four players sidelined: G Dennis Schröder (thumb surgery), C Thomas Bryant (thumb surgery), F Troy Brown Jr. (back) and G Cole Swider (foot).

KAWHI BENCHED

Leonard suggested the idea of coming off the bench until he feels fully up to speed, and coach Tyronn Lue agreed with the temporary measure. Leonard had started 447 consecutive regular season games and 100 playoff contests since Nov. 10. 2013, when he came off the bench for the Spurs in New York early in his third NBA season.

RUSS NOT BENCHED

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he briefly spoke to Westbrook about the guard's claim that coming off the bench possibly contributed to his preseason hamstring injury because he didn't know how to warm up properly for a reserve role after spending the previous 13 years as an NBA starter. Ham said he and the Lakers “would in no way, shape or form put a player in harm's way."

Westbrook's struggles with the Lakers have prompted significant discussion about whether they would be a better team with Westbrook coming off the bench and leading the second unit, but Westbrook and Ham aren't ready to try it yet.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At Kings on Saturday.

Lakers: Host Trail Blazers on Sunday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Kawhi Leonard returns in Clippers' clash with Lakers

    Kawhi Leonard plays in a game that matters for the first time in 16 months when the Los Angeles Clippers battle the host Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. It will be the season debut for the Clippers. The Lakers opened with a 123-109 road loss against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

  • Russell Westbrook, Lakers coach Darvin Ham have 'understanding' after hamstring injury comments

    Darvin Ham insisted he would never "put a player or employee in harm's way" after Russell Westbrook's comments about the origins of his hamstring injury.

  • Um, Alexandra Daddario's Legs Are Straight 🔥 In These Minidress Pics

    Alexandra Daddario, 36, showed off her killer legs in a low plunging mini dress. To stay fit, she does a mix of yoga, strength training, swimming, and hiking

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog sidelined for 12 weeks after knee surgery

    Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined for approximately three months after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday.

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick and the Buffalo Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. Dylan Cozens, Rasmus Dahlin and Casey Mittelstadt also scored for Buffalo (3-1-0) which completed a sweep of Alberta having beaten the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Tuesday. Eric Comrie made 40 saves in the win. Andrew Mangiapane, Trevor Lewis and Nikita Zadorov replied for Calgary (3-1-0). Jacob Markstrom stopped nine of the 12 sho

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg