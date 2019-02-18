Kawhi Leonard thinks Raptors have good chance at getting to NBA Finals





While Kawhi Leonard didn’t have many great things to say about the winter weather in Toronto, the Raptors star speaks quite highly about his team’s chances in the upcoming playoffs.

Leonard spoke with the media ahead of the 2019 NBA All-Star game, sharing his thoughts on the city and the team that he plays for. He’s not exactly fond of having to put on boots and a winter jacket every time he leaves the house — he made this quite clear. But, the former NBA Finals MVP, who knows a thing or two about winning championships, is expecting great things from the Raptors when the postseason begins.

“I think the organization did a good job of trying to make us better down this last stretch,” Leonard shared on media day during this weekend’s All-Star festivities in Charlotte, North Carolina. “Like I said before, time will tell where our journey is going to end, but I think we have a good chance of getting to the Finals and winning it. But we still got a lot of work to do.”

The Raptors are on a roll, winning 15 of their last 20 games, including their current six-game winning streak, before the All-Star break. Recognizing the Raptors’ chances at a successful playoff run, team president Masai Ujiri bolstered Toronto’s lineup by acquiring Marc Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright and C.J. Miles.

Leonard was pleased with Toronto’s roster adjustments at the trade deadline, but the former Defensive Player of the Year knows there’s still a lot of work to do.

“I still think that we can get better,” Leonard said. “We still have some potential to get better. There’s a lot of games that we are up and we lose the lead or we’re building back from a lead that a team already built up on us. I think we can work on things like that.”

