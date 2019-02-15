Kawhi Leonard stars in New Balance ad without saying a word

Without saying much, Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard has done an excellent job establishing his image. But being quiet doesn’t mean he goes unnoticed.

Leonard prefers to let his ability do much of the communicating, and that was the prominent message from New Balance in the company’s first ad since the two parties agreed to an endorsement deal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While Twitter had some jokes when the partnership was first made public, nobody was cracking any when this video was released on Thursday.

Kawhi. NB Hoops. We Got Now. (oh yeah, sneaker debut at #NBAAllStar) pic.twitter.com/UGRbLKjPgC — New Balance Basketball (@nbhoops) February 14, 2019





When people talk about executing something that is “on-brand,” let this be the example they use moving forward.

Looking to relaunch in basketball, New Balance did an unbelievable job garnering some hype for NBA All-Star Weekend as they will be debuting their shoe in Charlotte, North Carolina during the event.

We are here for this collaboration.

Kawhi Leonard and New Balance have us very intrigued for the release of their new basketball shoe. (Getty)

More Raptors coverage on Yahoo Sports