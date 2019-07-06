Kawhi Leonard sets record for fastest departure by Finals MVP

Even when he’s breaking hearts and headed for new horizons, Kawhi Leonard finds a way to enter the history books.

Leonard, who is joining the Los Angeles Clippers on a four-year maximum deal, set a record for the fastest departure by the incumbent Finals MVP.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The two-way dynamo led the Toronto Raptors to their first title in franchise history and was named Finals MVP for the second time in his career on June 13, after his team defeated the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Quickest departure for Finals MVP - NBA history (duration between winning award & departure):



Kawhi - 22 days

Dennis Johnson (1979) - 1y 0m

LeBron (2013)/KD (2018) - 1y 1m

Walton (1977) - 1y 11m

Shaq (2002)/LeBron (2016) - 2y 1m

Jo Jo White (1976) - 2y 7m

Moses (1983) - 3y 0m — Todd Spehr (@toddspehr35) July 6, 2019

Leonard will now be joining his third team in as many years. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year was traded to the Raptors from the San Antonio Spurs in July 2018, after spending the first seven years of his career under Gregg Popovich.

Leonard elevated his game to a new level during the playoffs, averaging 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game, on 49 percent shooting from the field. The superstar averaged 28.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and two steals during the Finals.

We won’t bet against Leonard setting any more records, but this is one Raptors fans might not care for.

More Raptors coverage from Yahoo Sports