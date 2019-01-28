Kawhi Leonard, Raptors spoil Luka Doncic's career night, triple-double milestone

Luka Doncic had arguably his best NBA game yet Sunday as he continues to make a beeline to the Rookie of the Year award.

But it wasn’t enough to overcome Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors, who spoiled Doncic’s career-high scoring night and second NBA triple-double in a 123-120 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Mavericks had a big third quarter, turning a 12-point halftime deficit into a three-point lead at home. But a late run from the Raptors proved too much for the budding Mavericks and their rookie leader.

Luka Doncic had a monster night against Toronto, but Kawhi Leonard’s Raptors came out on top. (AP)

Doncic posts 35-point triple-double

Doncic tallied a career-high 35 points in the win, adding 12 points and 10 assists for his second triple-double this season. At 19 years old, Doncic is the youngest player to record two NBA triple-doubles. He is also the youngest in league history to record a triple-double with 30 points.

Not even LeBron James, who entered the NBA at 18 years old, achieved that feat.

Doncic also hit this absurd 3-pointer in Leonard’s face as time wound down and the Mavericks needed a rally.

Sorry Kawhi, Luka Doncic has a three to make on your head. pic.twitter.com/3zBOBBPavx — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 28, 2019





Leonard, Raptors too tough

But it wasn’t enough, as the veteran Raptors showed the Mavericks why they have their sights set on competing for a championship as Dallas looks to the future.

Leonard countered Doncic’s big game with 33 points and 10 rebounds while Kyle Lowry added 19 points and nine assists.

While the future looks bright for the Mavericks behind Doncic, who is averaging 20.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists, the Raptors’ time is now.

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Djokovic blows past Nadal to win record seventh Australian Open

• Warriors hold off Celtics in potential NBA Finals preview

• Iole: Emelianenko’s legacy secure despite one-sided KO vs. Bader

• Sunday marks 19-year anniversary of Patriots hiring Belichick as head coach

