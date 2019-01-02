Kawhi Leonard puts together career-best performance, extends impressive streak

Kawhi Leonard was very good for the Toronto Raptors against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

It’s fair to say that Kawhi Leonard has come exactly as advertised.

With the Raptors missing Kyle Lowry once again and Jonas Valanciunas still out of the lineup, the 27-year-old was excellent against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. By the time the final seconds of the game were ticking away, he was rightfully showered with the ‘MVP’ chants he was getting from the crowd at the Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto was down 53-51 after two quarters when Leonard, along with the strong play of Pascal Siakam, helped his side build a comfortable advantage. It simply seemed like Utah had no answer for the 2014 Finals MVP as he consistently sliced through Jazz defenders with ease.

During his career-best 45-point performance, this bucket was likely the highlight.





It was as if he had the basketball on a string as Royce O’Neale hopped around desperately. Once the third quarter was done, the Raptors had outscored the Jazz 44-32 for a 95-85 advantage. 19 of those points were scored by Leonard.

Utah refused to roll over in the fourth. At one point, they crawled back to within four points. Leonard was having none of that, though.





Toronto went on the win 122-116 to improve to 28-11 and move back atop the Eastern Conference standings. Utah, meanwhile, dropped to 18-20.

Along with his 45 points, Leonard also picked up six rebounds and extended his career-best streak of consecutive games with 20 or more points to 14 games.

The impressive thing is he piled up all of those points without nailing a three. He went 0-for-3 from beyond the arc. Going 16-for-22 from the floor and 13-for-17 from the charity stripe made up for that, though.

Siakam’s 28 points were also a career-high.

Since the injury bug continues to be a problem for the Raptors and they’ll be leaning on Leonard offensively, it might not be crazy to think he could break Vince Carter’s franchise record of 23 consecutive 20+ point games. (That’s right, I said it.)

Leonard will look to continue his strong play when he returns to San Antonio on Thursday for the first time since being traded from the Spurs along with Danny Green for DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl last summer.

