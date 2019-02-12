Kawhi Leonard has massive game after getting challenged by Nurse



Did Nick Nurse know the exact buttons to push with Kawhi Leonard, or was he just spitballing on Monday when he called out the Raptors’ best player?

Who knows, but it apparently worked.

Earlier in the day at the Raptors shoot-around, Nurse said, “I just think [Kawhi’s] gotta get a little bit more engaged. Just a little bit more engaged and look for some more motivation to go out there and do his thing. I always say go out there and destroy some people. You’ve gotta get motivated.”

Strange time to call out your best player — one you’re desperately trying to convince to commit to the organization for the long haul — but Leonard was apparently was clearly motivated by the challenge.

Or he didn’t pay attention to any of it whatsoever and this was just a case of Kawhi being Kawhi — a sheer coincidence. Yes, that’s definitely what it was.

Leonard finished Monday’s contest against the Brooklyn nets with a game-high 30 points on 50-percent shooting while adding eight assists and going a perfect 9-for-9 from the charity stripe. For good measure, Kawhi capped off his effort by drilling the game-winning bucket with less than five seconds remaining.

Pure poetry.

GAME WINNER KAWHI LEONARD pic.twitter.com/ukqAk3O91E — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 12, 2019





Nurse’s mild criticism of his star player was somewhat warranted, I suppose, as Kawhi had averaged just 17.3 points with a .345 field goal percentage and .316 mark from downtown over his last four contests prior to Monday. During his first 38 Games, Leonard averaged 27.9 points while shooting over 50 percent from the field.

According to Kawhi after the contest, he didn’t even see his coach’s remarks ahead of game time — and he wasn’t troubled one bit by Nurse’s remarks, either.

Kawhi Leonard didn't know that Nick Nurse had called him out a little bit earlier in the day, saying he had to be more engaged and play with more fire. But he didn't mind it either: pic.twitter.com/WuTNGCCgVh — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) February 12, 2019





With those comments, Raps fans can breathe a little bit easier.

Nurse is either a genius for pushing the right buttons or absolutely insane for getting on the back of a guy the team desperately needs to re-sign this offseason.

For one night, at least, the Raptors bench boss appears to be the former.

