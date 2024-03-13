Kawhi Leonard leaves Clippers game early because of back spasms

Minnesota's Anthony Edwards gets pass off in front of Clippers Ivica Zubac, left, and Kawhi Leonard in the first quarter. Leonard left the game before halftime because of back spasms. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Clippers All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard left Crypto.com Arena with back spasms, the team announced at halftime of their game Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Leonard was uncomfortable running and sitting down, so he left the building, unable to play because of the pain.

Thoracic back pain is defined as inflammation and can be caused by several things, including a sudden sprain or strain.

Leonard had missed Sunday’s game with left groin soreness, just his sixth game he had missed all season.

He played 12 minutes and scored six points, grabbed two rebounds and handed out two assists before leaving the game.

Leonard leads the Clippers in scoring (24.0 points) and is averaging 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.