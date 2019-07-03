Kawhi Watch reaches new heights with helicopter chase

Kawhi Watch has officially reached new, ridiculous heights.

Leonard seems to have flown to Toronto from Los Angeles on Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment’s private plane Wednesday, and madness broke out upon his arrival.

News outlets immediately sprung to action, going as far as to follow the convoy on its drive from the airport using O.J. Simpson-style helicopter cameras. After weeks of hyping Leonard’s every move, this easily takes the cake.

A CP24 news helicopter following two black SUVs. One of which believed to contain Kawhi. pic.twitter.com/dE6qn3NBv3 — Rob Gillies (@rgilliescanada) July 3, 2019

Fans were sent into a frenzy over the latest development as they eagerly awaited Board Man to make his NBA-altering decision. After Raptors president Masai Ujiri was reportedly spotted at Toronto’s Hazelton Hotel Wednesday morning, crowds flocked to the site to try and get a glimpse of the action.

This is the growing crowd outside the Hazelton Hotel in #Toronto where it's believed Kawhi Leonard is about to meet with Raptors pres Ujiri and GM Webster



(Video: @GregRoss17)#KawhiWatch pic.twitter.com/tcBUtB7KSc — James Wattie (@jameswattie) July 3, 2019

Last month, Toronto mayor John Tory and Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia asked Raptors fans to give Leonard his privacy while he mulls over his future, but that plea evidently fell on deaf ears.

The 2019 Finals MVP is rumoured to have narrowed his list of possible destinations down to the Raptors, Lakers and Clippers.

It’s still not even confirmed Leonard was on board the plane or if he intends to make his decision Wednesday, so stay tuned as to whether this marks the end of Kawhi Watch or if it will continue to rage on.

