Kawhi Leonard insists he's not thinking about NBA free agency

Kawhi Leonard has an enormous load heaped on his plate.

Being the centerpiece of a Toronto Raptors team making its first NBA Finals run and looking to dethrone the NBA’s greatest dynasty since Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls are more than enough for one man to take on.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Holding the basketball hopes of an entire nation on his back only ramps up the pressure.

Meanwhile, he’s giving Kevin Durant a run as the marquee free-agency story in arguably the most compelling offseason in NBA history.

It’s a lot to think about.

Leonard swears free agency isn’t on his mind

Yet Leonard insisted Friday in an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols that he’s staying focused on the task directly at hand.

“Not now,” he said of thinking about free agency. “Obviously, you know what you want, but I’m not thinking, like — just because of this and this, I’m gonna re-sign.

“I’m not really thinking about re-signing or what team I’m gonna go to in free agency, none of that. I’m just focused on what’s in front of me right now. Once it’s over, then I’ll revisit it.”

"I’m not even thinking about signing or what team I’ma go to ..."



Kawhi Leonard tells @Rachel__Nichols that he's focused on the Finals, not free agency. pic.twitter.com/Kd4WuNMJ1A — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 7, 2019

Really, Kawhi?

Given the circumstances, Leonard’s response is somehow entirely plausible yet completely unfeasible at the same time.

Story continues

The human brain is only meant to process so much at once. With the Finals right here and right now, it makes total sense that Leonard would compartmentalize the two massive, competing agendas on his docket.

Kawhi Leonard made the case on Friday that somehow he's not thinking about free agency during the Finals. (Getty)

But at the same time. Really, Kawhi? We’re supposed to believe that you’re not thinking about free agency on the drives home from Scotiabank Arena or while lying in your Bay Area hotel bed?

Of course, what’s Leonard supposed to say here? The notoriously tight-lipped superstar gave a fairly boilerplate response to a question that 99 times out of 100 wouldn’t be answered otherwise by another athlete in Leonard’s position.

So we’ll just have to wait for the intrigue of the offseason to tip off then — during the offseason. Right now, the Finals drama is plenty to digest.

More from Yahoo Sports: