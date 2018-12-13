Kawhi Leonard injury update: Raptors star (hip) questionable for game vs. Trail Blazers

Kawhi Leonard is listed as questionable to play in the Raptors' matchup with the Trail Blazers in Portland on Friday. He has missed Toronto's last two games with a bruised right hip.

The two-time All-Star originally suffered the injury late in Toronto’s home loss to the Bucks last weekend. He then sat out the team's wins over the Clippers and Warriors.

Leonard has averaged 26.1 points and 8.3 rebounds in 22 games for the Raptors in 2018-19. He has shot 48.8 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from 3-point range.

The 27-year-old star is in his first season with the Raptors. He and Danny Green were sent from the Spurs to Toronto in exchange for a package centered around DeMar DeRozan this summer.

The Raptors will enter their matchup against Portland with a 23-7 record.



