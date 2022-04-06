Kawhi Leonard gets in shooting workout in front of reporters

Tom Azarly: Kawhi Leonard made about 20 straight free throws when he first came out. Now he’s shooting some elbow jumpers, showing off some jab-step pull-ups.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers officially upgrade Norman Powell to doubtful for their only game in a five-day span.
Jason Preston and Kawhi Leonard will not play tomorrow.
Jay Scrubb is out for the season. – 8:23 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers on the mend? Kawhi Leonard shoots, Norman Powell practices ocregister.com/2022/04/05/cli…5:02 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
To recap today’s Clippers pre-practice media availability:
— Kawhi’s back shooting, not at game speed (during the portion we watched) but getting back to 3-point range
— Norm Powell will practice without limitations today; Ty Lue hopes he’ll be able to return before play-in – 3:07 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Just saw Kawhi catch a pass from assistant Jeremy Castleberry with his right hand and palm it before dribbling a couple steps and shooting baseline mid-range. – 2:57 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
And now Kawhi walking through his midrange pull-ups and spin moves – 2:57 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard was doing jab step 3’s. You can hear the crackling of the net from the far side of the court when he swishes some shots. Now he is shooting jumpers off one and two dribbles. – 2:47 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Clippers’ star Kawhi Leonard filmed practicing on the court
sportando.basketball/en/clippers-st…2:45 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The most consistent thing Kawhi Leonard has worked on so far is planting on his left leg and jab stepping to the right. He’s also mixed in some jabs to his left. His surgery 9 months ago was to the right knee. – 2:45 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
So…
PG last week
Norm expected this week
Preston possibly this weekend
And if Clippers earn a 7-game series… door remains open for Kawhi Leonard.
Could be the wildest sequence of returning players ever. Old heads can @ me though… – 2:43 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi is jab stepping with his left as the pivot while shooting right corner 3s.
Leonard underwent surgery to repair a partially torn right ACL exactly 38 weeks ago today. – 2:39 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Jason Preston and Kawhi have switched baskets, so here’s a closer look at Jason’s J. pic.twitter.com/OPmS8vM9Js2:33 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
We will get Tyronn Lue shortly. Taking props on what he will say about Kawhi being with the early crew… – 2:32 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard made 20 straight free throws by @Andrew Greif count. He’s now shooting mid-range shots on the left baseline. He’s doing some with a step forward and some with a jab step. – 2:30 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard is shooting before today’s Clippers practice. Still no timetable given by the team. – 2:21 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
A minute of Kawhi Leonard messing around with a basketball before practice. pic.twitter.com/zVq94TmgZo2:20 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Oh and Kawhi Leonard is here pic.twitter.com/NBq4Tj7ILG2:18 PM

Mirjam Swanson: He didn’t want us to record him shooting, but Kawhi is shooting free throws with longtime friend and former Riverside King teammate, Clippers assistant Jeremy Castleberry over yonder. -via Twitter @MirjamSwanson / April 5, 2022

Law Murray: Kawhi Leonard usually doesn’t show up in open portion of practices and shootarounds (and just shut down visuals) but he has usually been on the floor at the end of practices getting work in going back to February pic.twitter.com/aBGGQ2d9h9 -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 5, 2022

Brian Windhorst doesn’t expect Kawhi Leonard to return this season for the Clippers -via YouTube / March 31, 2022

