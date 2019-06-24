Kawhi Leonard free agency rumors: LA billboard woos ‘King of SoCal’ for Clippers

Whether or not Kawhi Leonard signs with the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency, kudos to a fan — or fans — for a great recruitment effort.

Two digital billboards popped up over the weekend on Interstate 5 in the LA suburb of Downey. One image bears a California vanity license plate reading "KAWHI." The second image says, "King of The North SoCal #KAWHI2LAC."

Free agency around the corner? Must be billboard season in LA. pic.twitter.com/2MAVZ8Yvwx — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) June 24, 2019

The Los Angeles Times reports a Clippers spokesman said the team had nothing to do with the effort, which is not surprising, given the billboards would probably be the most obvious case of tampering in NBA history. No other team is allowed to recruit the two-time NBA Finals MVP while he is still under contract with the Raptors. However, Leonard reportedly will decline his player option with Toronto for next season, making him an unrestricted free agent when free agency opens June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

The Clippers are viewed as the most likely destination for the three-time NBA All-Star, but he also will reportedly meet with the Knicks, Nets and 76ers, according to an ESPN report.



