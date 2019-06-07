Kawhi Leonard free agency rumors: Knicks expected to ‘push hard’ to sign star

There will be plenty of teams interested in Kawhi Leonard this summer.

The Knicks are “expected to push hard for Leonard when free agency begins on June 30 at 6 p.m.,” according to a report from Newsday, which cites an unidentified source with knowledge of the team’s plan.

The 27-year-old star led the Raptors to their first Finals appearance in franchise history with a fantastic playoff run. He’s averaging 30.9 points and 9.0 rebounds in 21 postseason games so far.

Toronto leads the Warriors 2-1 in the series entering Game 4 on Friday.

️ @kawhileonard's (30 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST) 13th 30+ point game this postseason guides the @Raptors to victory in Game 3! #WeTheNorth #NBAFinals



Game 4: Friday (6/7), 9pm/et, ABC & TSN pic.twitter.com/ex6sN91l1H



— NBA (@NBA) June 6, 2019

“I just want to play and just let people remember that I played hard at both ends of the floor, I was a winner, and that's basically it,” Leonard told reporters Thursday. “I'm just here enjoying my dream, having fun. I mean, legacy is going to be opinionated by each person, but I'm just playing right about myself really and what I feel, what makes me happy.”

The Clippers will pursue Leonard this offseason and rival executives believe he “likes” the team, according to an earlier report from Bleacher Report. He also will consider re-signing with the Raptors, according to ESPN, and he has reportedly purchased property in Toronto.

The Knicks, meanwhile, have continually been linked to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, although the guard is reportedly “serious” about potentially signing with the Nets, according to ESPN. They also hold the No. 3 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

“We’re excited about where we are,’’ Knicks president Steve Mills said last month, via the New York Post. “We know we’ll get a good player at three. So, it’s something we’re excited about and look forward to.

“We want to build this team the right way. We’ve always said we’re going to continue to work hard during the draft process. We believe we’re a team that can draft well and this is all part of our plan and growing our team.”

The Knicks finished the season with a 17-65 record. They last made the playoffs in 2012-13.



