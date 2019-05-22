Kawhi Leonard comes up limping after putting Giannis Antetokounmpo on a poster

Two days after shrugging off a noticeable limp, concerns about Kawhi Leonard’s leg surfaced again during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. But at least the Toronto Raptors got an epic dunk out of the effort.

Early in the third quarter of the Raptors’ matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, Leonard broke free in the paint, received a perfect bounce pass from Marc Gasol and threw down one of the best dunks of the postseason. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo tried to switch off his man and stop the free points, but he only got a spot on a poster for his efforts.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was too late to stop Kawhi Leonard. (AP)

Unfortunately, Leonard came up limping directly after the play. That’s not what the Raptors want to see, especially after Leonard spent most of Sunday’s double-overtime Game 3 limping on the court.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse chalked up the limp to an excessive amount of minutes after the game, but the limp returning in Game 4 could be cause for concern.

The good news is that Leonard said after the game he feels fine.

“I feel good,” Leonard said. “I’ll keep going and keep fighting. We have a chance to make history.”

Nurse also said that he offered Leonard an extended rest during the game, but Leonard rejected the offer. The Raptors’ next injury report should provide further clarity on Leonard’s health going forward.

