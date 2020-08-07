Kawhi Leonard did whatever he wanted in a win over the Dallas Mavericks

Kawhi Leonard is ready for what comes in the bubble.

The depth of the Los Angeles Clippers kept the Dallas Mavericks guessing for most of the night, and the NBA’s reigning Finals MVP delivered whenever the game necessitated his dominance in a 126-111 victory. The Clippers held onto second place in the Western Conference and all but locked the Mavericks into the seventh seed. Thursday’s game was a preview of what a first-round series between the two teams might would look like — highly entertaining, but tilted heavily in favor of a Clippers team still far from full strength.

Leonard looks fully loaded, though. He tallied 29 points, six rebounds and five assists, and often looked to be operating at three-quarters speed, asserting himself whenever necessary. Paul George added 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists against Dallas’ shallow wing rotation, and Ivica Zubac absolutely owned the paint, totaling 21 points on 10-for-10 shooting and 15 rebounds. The Clippers were just relentless.

