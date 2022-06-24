Kawhi Leonard on course to playing 5-on-5

Andrew Greif: Lawrence Frank says that Kawhi Leonard is “doing great” with his recovery. Said he is on course to playing 5-on-5 but is not yet doing that quite yet.

Lawrence Frank says Clippers are fortunate that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George get along so well and set an example as the team’s best players for the rest of the locker room. – 1:27 AM

Lawrence Frank jokes that it’s good the Clippers can afford the light bill, considering how much time Kawhi spends in the gym. No five on five yet, he says in this update. pic.twitter.com/cWs1lYZu2J – 1:22 AM

Lawrence Frank on Kawhi Leonard: “He continues to do great. He’s maniacal with his work ethic.” Frank joked “we’re glad we can afford the light bill” given how much Kawhi has been in the gym. Despite that progress, Frank said that Kawhi isn’t doing any 5-on-5 work – 1:21 AM

Lawrence Frank says that Kawhi Leonard is not doing 5-on-5 at this stage. But calls his process “maniacal” – 1:21 AM

Lawrence Frank says that Kawhi Leonard is “doing great” with his recovery. Said he is on course to playing 5-on-5 but is not yet doing that quite yet. – 1:20 AM

Lawrence Frank says that Kawhi Leonard continues to do great in his workouts. – 1:19 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk. Lawrence Frank on Kawhi Leonard’s progress: “He continues to do great. He is maniacal in his work ethic… he is putting in the hours. He is doing great and continues to progress.” -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / June 24, 2022

Overall, though, Brown’s development has been critical for this era of Celtics basketball. Deciding not to exchange him for Butler, Paul George or Kawhi Leonard (three forwards now in their 30s who’ve all changed teams more than once since Brown entered the league) was an intentional bet on upside and maximizing the organization’s potential number of championship runs (as opposed to amplifying a shorter window). Trade speculation lingered into this season, when Brown’s seemingly incongruous fit beside Jayson Tatum was placed under a microscope. There were even whispers about shipping him to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons, which Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens immediately dismissed. -via Sports Illustrated / June 16, 2022

Dane Moore: Patrick Beverley said he is going to have Jaden McDaniels with him this summer for training. Beverley said he works out with Kawhi Leonard, and wants to show McDaniels how he and Kawhi do things. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / April 30, 2022