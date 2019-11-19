Kawhi Leonard to miss third straight game with left knee contusion

Kawhi Leonard's knee injury seems to be lingering. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Los Angeles Clippers fans are going to have to wait a few more days to finally see Kawhi Leonard and Paul George playing together.

Leonard has been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. It will be the superstar’s third straight game missed.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will miss Monday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources told ESPN.



Leonard hasn’t played since suffering a left knee contusion in the second half of the Clippers loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) November 19, 2019

Leonard was initially listed as questionable heading into the game, but the Clippers might be treating his injury as conservatively as possible. His next chance to play will come Wednesday, for a marquee matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Leonard is day-to-day after further evaluation on the knee revealed nothing serious.

Evaluations on Clippers star Kawhi Leonard did not show any further seriousness to left knee contusion, and he is day-to-day in return, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2019

This all comes shortly after the debate over Leonard’s load management briefly consumed the NBA when the star sat out a nationally televised matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Just a few days later, Leonard suffered his injury against the Rockets.

In the games he has managed to play in, Leonard has looked as advertised with the Clippers. The 2019 NBA Finals MVP is averaging career highs in points per game (26.8), rebounds per game (8.9) and assists per game (6.0) while maintaining his elite defense.

All of that figures to go into overdrive when Leonard is finally playing with George at the same time, giving the Clippers two of the three or four two-way wings in the NBA.

