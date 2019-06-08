Kawhi Leonard carries Raptors to within one win of first-ever NBA title

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors is defended by Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the 2019 NBA Finals. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

There may be uglier ways to win a basketball game, but you would be hard-pressed to find them.

In what was an absolute slugfest of a first half, the Toronto Raptors hung around on the burly shoulders of Kawhi Leonard, then rode him all the way to the biggest win in franchise history.

Leonard had 14 of the Raptors’ 17 first-quarter points to keep his side within striking distance while the rest of the team shot 1-for-13 from the field. Serge Ibaka joined the party to keep the boat afloat heading into halftime, before Leonard went to work in the third.

He began with two threes that gave the Raptors a lead, punished the Warriors on mismatches either getting to the basket or pulling up from the midrange and finished with 17 in the quarter to give Toronto a commanding 12-point lead heading into the final frame.

From there, the Raptors kept the offence steady while maintaining their stellar defence en route to a 105-92 win and a commanding 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals — a situation in which the team with the advantage has gone on to win 33 out of 34 times. Only the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off the comeback, in 2016, against the Warriors.

In many ways, this was what Golden State did to Toronto in Game 2 of the series. Back then, the Raptors failed to take advantage of what was a great first half, and the Warriors showed true championship mettle to pull away with the victory.

If there is one thing the Raptors have shown over the course of this post-season, though, it’s that they age like fine wine and only get better as series go on. On Friday night, it was their turn to show they’ve got some championship mettle of their own.

Trailing 1-0 against the Orlando Magic, 2-1 against the Philadelphia 76ers, and 2-0 against the Milwaukee Bucks, they figured out a way. Sure, injuries have foiled the Warriors to an extent, but the institutional knowledge of having been to four Finals in a row prior to this one — and winning three of them — was always going to be difficult to overcome.

But this Raptors team is as cerebral as they come.

“It is a really smart team, there's a lot of veteran guys that are high IQ players, there's a lot of defensive intelligence there,” head coach Nick Nurse said before the game. “There's a lot of accolades among those guys. All-Defensive Team, Defensive Players of the Year, and that helps.

“I mean, that helps when you're trying to make adjustments in the game, you throw something at them maybe they have never seen before, and they go out and do it pretty well because they have been around the block. And they also trust each other. That's important. It makes my job a lot easier, I tell you that.”

Whether it was adjusting to Fred VanVleet replacing Danny Green to start the third quarter for the second straight game or flummoxing the Warriors with a box-and-one strategy for the second time in this series, or even momentarily going to Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka as two bigs together, Nurse is brave enough to keep throwing stuff at a wall and this team is intelligent enough to find a way to make it stick.

This idea, that the Raptors are one win away from an NBA championship, now that’s going to take a little time to sink in.

Game notes

Klay Thompson returned to action after missing Game 3 of the series with hamstring tightness.

Kevon Looney, once ruled out for the series after a Game 2 injury, also returned with the Warriors in desperation mode.

DeMarcus Cousins left to the locker room with 7:30 remaining in the third quarter and did not return.

Fred VanVleet left the game at the beginning of the fourth quarter after receiving an elbow from Shaun Livingston. He needed seven stitches but did not suffer a concussion.

