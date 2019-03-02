Kawhi Leonard buries the Blazers with yet another game-winner





The Raptors were in search of a player who can make big plays when the team shipped its fan favourite to San Antonio for Kawhi Leonard, and the former Spur has delivered time and time again in Toronto.

Leonard played a big role in Toronto’s 119-117 win over Portland on Friday night, dropping 38 points, three rebounds and five assists on the Trail Blazers. But he saved is biggest play of the night for the very-last second, something Leonard has done several times since joining the Raptors.

With just seconds left on the clock and the game tied at 117 apiece, Leonard led the Raptors up the floor for a buzzer-beater that ended up sealing the win for Toronto.





After slowly bringing the ball up the floor, Leonard made a cut to the right before planting his right leg and burying a fade-away jumper from the baseline with just 1.5 seconds left on the clock. A last-second heave from well beyond mid-court couldn’t spare the Blazers from Kawhi’s heroics.

It was a clutch play from a player who seems to have plenty of these up his sleeve this season. Kawhi’s buzzer-beater against the Blazers marked the seventh time this season that the former NBA Finals MVP made a game-tying or go-ahead shot in the final minute.

If there are Raptors fans out there who are still smarting from the DeRozan trade, Leonard’s ability to hit the big shot might have you feeling a bit better with the playoffs just around the corner.

