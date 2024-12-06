Kawhi Leonard back before Christmas?

.

APHOOPS: Kawhi Leonard is expected to return to the LA Clippers lineup “before Christmas,” sources tell @BillSimmons : “My Clippers guy was telling me Kawhi’s coming back before Christmas. I think he’s ramped up. He’s ramped up and ready to go.”

More on this storyline

Law Murray: The Clippers will begin Week 7 without Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Porter Jr., Kobe Brown, PJ Tucker. Cam Christie and Trentyn Flowers (2way) are in G-League. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / December 2, 2024

Tomer Azarly: Ty Lue on Kawhi Leonard pregame: “He's progressing well. He's been able to get on the court, do some things on the court. Just checking every box, making sure that he's doing the right things, workouts are really good, & making sure we don't let him get to the next step until he checks those boxes” -via Bluesky / November 30, 2024

Tomer Azarly: Tyronn Lue on Kawhi Leonard’s recovery pregame: “He's progressing well. He's been able to get on the court and do some things on the court, which is good for us. So just still checking every box, making sure that he's doing the right things and his workouts are really good and making sure we don't let him get to the next step until he checks those boxes, so our medical staff has done a great job with that, making sure that we make sure he's 100% when he comes back.” -via x.com / November 29, 2024

