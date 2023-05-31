Kawartha Lakes health group rolls out the red carpet to Haliburton County

The boss at the Kawartha Lakes Ontario Health Teams is looking forward to Haliburton County coming aboard.

Stephanie MacLaren, the Kawartha Lakes Ontario Health Team’s (OHT) executive director, said she hopes to one day rejig her organization’s moniker to Kawartha Lakes-Haliburton Ontario Health Team.

MacLaren made her pitch for that during county council’s regular meeting May 24.

The organization is one of 54 such teams across the province and one of 13 in the Ontario Health East region. The team is a group of health care providers and organizations, as well as patients, families, and caregivers that work toward improved health outcomes.

“Our overall purpose is to have a relentless focus on supporting people to live their healthiest lives possible,” MacLaren said.

Their members include the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ross Memorial Hospital, and a number of family health teams from that city.

“We are hoping and intending that the health service providers in Haliburton County will be swiftly on board and joining us in this journey as we work to improve access to services, particularly in the community,” she said.

Members of an OHT are at the group’s governance level and can only be a member of that single regional team.

Partners, on the other hand, are community stakeholder groups that are members of one OHT but can have a hand in the initiatives of other OHTs.

The Quintuple Aim is directed to improve equitable access to care, patient and caregiver experience, population and patient health outcomes, value and efficiency, and provider experience.

The Quintuple Aim defines all of the work done by OHTs, MacLaren said.

“Those of us that have been in health care have watched this merge over the years from a triple aim to a quadruple aim,” she said. “And now with the addition of better equitable access to care, we are welcoming the Quintuple Aim.”

It describes the foundational pillars of the work the OHT does. It’s about providing a person-centric plan of care for the patient and family that takes into account literacy, mental health, income, cultural needs.

“This is where integrative care starts to happen in the wild, I like to say, and become highly contextual,” MacLaren said. “We’re taking the conversation beyond traditional health care and broadening it to be inclusive of context as well as fostering linkages between health and social services.”

That’s heavy work, she said. The organization uses committees and advisory councils and task-specific working groups to parcel out chunks of its mammoth task.

“We can’t boil the ocean,” she said.

What matters to health is access to primary care, availability of home care, accessible community services, and mental health and addictions support.

The issues that matter to service providers include reliability of home care, primary care’s availability, addressing intersections such as seniors or low-income families with mental health and addictions.

Of concern, too, is the ability of patients, families, and health service providers to navigate the system and the ability of clinicians and service providers to communicate and have electronic medical record integration through shared records.

Councillor Bob Carter, the mayor of Minden Hills, extended a bouquet for the work undertaken by the OHT. Just trying to understand health care in Ontario is a “daunting task,” he said.

The original concept of OHTs was to serve a larger area in which it would be easier to provide a full continuum of care. Haliburton County is a smaller area bereft of specialized health services found in larger centres. So he asked what the future would look like for smaller locales.

“Most OHTs, with the exception of large urban centres, are in the same position where we don’t have the large tertiary care centres in our communities,” MacLaren said. “So there’s a recognition, encouragement to partner with those tertiary care centres.”

A tertiary care centre is a hospital or clinic dedicated to a specialty service to which patients are referred to continue care.

“We can improve the processes of discharge from our own local hospitals, but there are some patients that are going to need much more advanced care than we have available,” MacLaren said. “So we’re having that conversation now.”

She added that opportunities for partnerships are always sought and considered.

Michael Rutter, the county’s clerk and CAO, said draft partnership documents will be brought to county council in about two weeks during its Committee of the While meeting.

Should a partnership be favourable to county council, a bylaw to facilitate it would then be brought to the following council meeting, Rutter said.

“We certainly appreciate the ongoing connection that you’ve provided,” said Warden Liz Danielsen, the mayor of Algonquin Highlands. “It makes things a lot more streamlined.”

James Matthews, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Haliburton County Echo