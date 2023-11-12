With KaVontae Turpin inactive, Deuce Vaughn will handle punt returns for Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys kick returner KaVontae Turpin will miss Sunday’s game against the New York Giants due to shoulder and rib injuries.

Turpin, who has missed practice all week after sustaining the injuries in last Sunday’s 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, was considered a game-time decision.

Rookie running back Deuce Vaughn will handle punt return responsibilities and running back Rico Dowdle is expected to serve as the kick returner.

Vaughn has been a healthy scratch the past three games. He has one previous return for 10 yards.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are quarterback Trey Lance, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, cornerback Eric Scott Jr., offensive tackle Asim Richards and defensive lineman Villiami Fehoko.