Kavalan creates entry-level range to capture broad market

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 4, 2020 /CNW/ -- Not content with one entry-level whisky, Kavalan has now announced the creation of a new entry-level range as part of its portfolio alongside existing Kavalan series like Solist and Rare Sherries.

With its rich earth color, the Taipei 101-shaped bottle for the Kavalan Distillery Select Series symbolizes the foundational core strengths of Kavalan’s cask selection and blending art. On the left, “Kavalan Distillery Select No. 1,” is rich in fruitiness intertwined with cream and toffee notes. On the right, ”Kavalan Distillery Select No. 2” blends floral and herbal notes, mature woodiness and warm spiciness.

The Distillery Select Series (700ml, 40% ABV) is positioned as the first entry-level whisky range that offers a superior art of blending.

CEO Mr. YT Lee said the Distillery Select Series had been designed to satisfy both whisky beginners and connoisseurs.

"In this range, drinkers will get all the benefit of our team's fine craftsmanship at a surprising price point. We are doing things a little differently. We're pursuing the flavour profile first, rather than a particular cask."

"For our first whisky, we emphasize tropical fruits and for the second whisky, floral and herbal notes. Each whisky in this range showcases different facets of Kavalan's distinct character. Every expression delivers high quality at a friendly price."

Aged in quality refill casks to showcase Taiwan's subtropical climate, the range takes its name from the previously launched inaugural whisky, now known as Distillery Select No. 1.

No. 1 was winner of two gold medals at the 2019 and 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and is followed by Distillery Select No. 2, which was launched in Taiwan on April 29.

No.1 has been repackaged and serialized with a new sticker on the front of the bottle. The recipe of the original whisky has not been altered.

Taiwan's architectural pride, Taipei 101 and one of the world's tallest skyscrapers, symbolizes the scale of Taiwanese ambition. Kavalan's 101-shaped bottle expresses the height of excellence pursued by the distillery.

Tasting notes

Kavalan Distillery Select Single Malt Whisky No.1

Colour: Midnight amber

Nose: Delicate and silky. Full with the scent of ripened tropical fruits, fragrant floral notes and warm vanilla.

Palate: Elegant, perfectly balanced, and easy to drink. Rich and complex layers of butterscotch, creamy toffee, and vanilla create a soft and thick multi-layered taste that is lingeringly long in the finish.

The second whisky in the range, Kavalan Distillery Select No. 2, was officially released in Taiwan on April 29, RRP NTD$1,000 at 700ml. No. 2 is deeply aromatic with an irresistible floral and herbal complexity, blending woody and spicy notes in rich layers. No. 2 will soon be available globally.

About Kavalan Distillery

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. All this combines to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected more than 400 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests. For further information visit www.kavalanwhisky.com.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter for news and information: @kavalanwhisky.

Media Contact:

Kaitlyn Tsai

+886(0)39 229 000#7164

kaitlyn@kingcar.com.tw

