Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Dilip Kumar

One of the contestants in the latest Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 episode is Nimisha Ahirwar, a sub-inspector from Madhya Pradesh. As Nimisha took the hot seat, host Amitabh Bachchan played a video about her and told her that she is an inspiration for the girls from her region as she is a sub-inspector.

During the game, Nimisha got stuck at one of the questions and took the 50-50 lifeline. The question was: "Which film character says, Kaun kambakht bardaasht karne ko peeta hai? The answer was Devdas Mukherjee.

Amitabh Bachchan then enacted the popular line from the movie. He also informed that though the dialogue reminds everyone of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Devdas, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, it was Dilip Kumar who made the character popular. Big B said that the legendary actor had said the dialogue in the Hindi film, which was directed in 1955 by Bimal Roy. Amitabh fondly remembered Dilip Kumar and said that his death is a huge loss for the Indian film industry.

Coming to the game, the episode came to an end with Nimisha winning Rs 1,60,000.

