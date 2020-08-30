Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Promo: Amitabh Bachchan Asks to Make 'Comeback' from 'Setback'

The popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan is coming with a twelfth season soon, according to a new promo launched. The show is currently being shot in Mumbai with maximum safety precautions in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The promo, which aims to spread positivity and inspiration, sees Amitabh Bachchan interacting with a contestant who is happy about winning Rs 1,000. When asked by Big B why he is so happy to be winning a small amount, he says that he had started his business with Rs 500 and took it to Rs 10 crore. However, then he suffered a setback and lost his business. Hence he is happy to be making a "comeback" with Rs 1,000.

Take a look at the promo below:

Amitabh Bachchan, who had been hospitalised in Mid-July and released in early August as he contracted Covid-19 took to Twitter and his blog to talk about working amid a pandemic. He tweeted, "T 3639 - The work routine beginneth .. as does the prep for KBC 12 .. safety , care and precautions all in place .. the World has become a different place .. विश्व एक साथ बदल गया है !"

On his blog, he wrote, ".. rehearsal times are done and now its tech rehearsals on set .. and within a few days the recordings for KBC .. the world changeth .. regulations and conditions need adherence to .. but the will rises .. humanity has fought centuries to drive itself away from adversity .. has found unique ways to overcome the trials and tribulations that nature tests it with."

"We succumb to some we gain victory over the others .. and we continue .. alternatives are found .. humans bear the test and deprived as they are of what they had been accustomed to , they find that little window of survival and breathe again the fresh air of existence," he added.