Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan's Pic From the First Episode Of KBC Cannot Be Missed! (View Tweet)

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan recently started shooting for his quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The actor, who has been the face of the show ever since its inception, was back on the sets after suffering from a bout of COVID-19 and KBC is the actor's first project post lockdown. A few days back, it was reported that the sets of KBC has seen two members test positive for Coronavirus but we had exclusively reported that the news was false. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pic from the Sets of Sony TV Show.

Also Read | Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan: Celebs Who Recently Tested Positive for COVID-19

Amitabh, who was present on the sets as the show began shooting from September 7, recently shared a photo of the hot seats and everyone's beloved computerji. And now, as the show's first episode is being filmed, Amitabh shared a photo of his grand entry from the show and it's not to be missed. EXCLUSIVE: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Reports of COVID-19 Cases on Sets of Amitabh Bachchan Show Not True?.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

Also Read | Teachers’ Day 2020: From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, YRF Gives A Glimpse Of Its Best Reel Life Teachers (View Pics)

T 3653 - आदर आदाब अभिनंदन आभार ... 🙏 pic.twitter.com/C1SqCYiezY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 8, 2020





In his tweet, Amitabh, who can be seen in the background of the photo, welcomed one and all with open arms with the caption, "आदर आदाब अभिनंदन आभार", on the first episode of KBC 12. This season, the game show's theme is "because every ’setback’ needs to be answered with a ‘comeback’". Excited already?? We know we are!!