Katya Jones Responds To Rumours Of Tension With Former Strictly Partner Tony Adams

Katya Jones and Tony Adams

Katya Jones and Tony Adams

Katya Jones has responded to rumours of tension with her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Tony Adams, claiming they “couldn’t be further away from the truth”.

Some viewers noticed them embroiled in a seemingly tense moment at the end of a live show earlier this month, after they’d ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard with their Salsa to Pitbull’s I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho).

Responding to suggestions she did not get on with the former Arsenal footballer, the professional dancer told the Daily Mail: “That show we were the last couple to go on, and we only had two minutes before we had to get back for the final sequence. We didn’t get a moment to have a debrief and some of the steps did go wrong.

“It’s really important to analyse. He was telling me where he thought he went wrong but he is so tall that I couldn’t see him or hear him.

“I’m not sure how it was deduced from the back of my head that I was angry at him! People make assumptions. We found it funny because it couldn’t be further away from the truth.”

Tony and Katya performing their Salsa

Tony and Katya performing their Salsa

Tony previously admitted his professional partner had sometimes verged on being “over-critical”.

He said on Good Morning Britain earlier this month: “She’s been training me and the routines she’s putting on are incredible. And sometimes when I miss a step, sometimes she’s a little bit over critical and I just want to have a good time as well.”

Tony later made the decision to bow out of the competition after an injury he sustained while performing a Jive meant he was unable to participate in the dance-off, which he landed in for the first time alongside Tyler West.

Following his exit, Katya shared an emotional post paying tribute to Tony, and she had since said the week leading up to his exit had been “difficult” and “hard”.

She told the Daily Mail: “He wanted to give it everything, and he did. I even said to him, ‘Where did this come from?’ But he said to me afterwards: ‘It doesn’t feel great.’ And when it came to the dance-off he thought it would be too risky to do a jive again.

Story continues

“I was very content that if he had to go, then he had to go.

“Our time on the show was a triumph, I was happy, he was happy,” she added.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Friday at 8pm on BBC One.

READ MORE: