Katya Jones Pays Tribute To 'Hero' Nicola Adams After Strictly Exit: 'My Heart Is Broken'

A heartbroken Katya Jones has hailed her Strictly Come Dancing partner Nicola Adams as her “hero” as she paid tribute to the boxer following their abrupt exit from the show.

The pair were forced out of the competition after Katya tested positive for Covid-19, with them both now required to self-isolate.

The professional dancer, who the BBC confirmed was asymptomatic, shared a picture of herself and Nicola on Instagram following the announcement on Thursday.

“My heart is broken I’m utterly gutted this Special journey had to end this way and you don’t get to give more,” she wrote.

“@nicolaadams You are a woman who didn’t need a hero, you became one. Definitely my hero.

“To everyone, thank you for your tremendous support and we will keep dancing for you guys one way or another.

“@bbcstrictly Meanwhile, please stay safe everybody. And to all my friends who’re still in the show- go for it!”.

Nicola and Katya had made history as the first same-sex pairing to ever compete on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Olympic boxer also shared her own post on Twitter reacting to the news.

Hey guys! I’m absolutely gutted my Strictly journey has ended so soon, I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for! But I just want to say a huge thank you to @Mrs_katjones for being the best dance partner anyone could ask for. Team #outsidethebox 👯‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/MmbBKAUumq — Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) November 12, 2020

She wrote: “I’m absolutely gutted my Strictly journey has ended so soon, I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for!

“But I just want to say a huge thank you to @Mrs_katjones for being the best dance partner anyone could ask for. Team #outsidethebox.”

Many of the couple’s co-stars also expressed their sadness to see them leave Strictly in this way...

Gutted for Nicola and Katya. You made history girls. Sending them both all the love ♥️ https://t.co/R5gZeLNw8z — Zoe Ball (@ZoeTheBall) November 12, 2020

We're so sad about this. Nicola and Katya were completely brilliant. X https://t.co/UhHaBNP10r — Claudia Winkleman (@ClaudiaWinkle) November 12, 2020

So sad for lovely @NicolaAdamsOBE and @Mrs_katjones but they’ve already lit up our screens and broken amazing new ground and are winners! X https://t.co/mmUnTvTfVE — Jacqui Smith (@Jacqui_Smith1) November 12, 2020

Prior to the series, Strictly bosses had warned stars that they would be axed from the show if either person in their pairings tested positive for the virus.

Strictly rules have always allowed injured or sick stars a one-week bye in previous years, but the two-week isolation period means that contestants forced to quarantine would be out of the competition for too long.

Nicola and Katya are both now self-isolating separately.

The BBC has confirmed the rest of the cast are unaffected and the show will continue on Saturday as usual.

However, according to the PA news agency, a number of Strictly crew members are also self-isolating after coming into contact with Katya.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday at 7.10pm on BBC One.

READ MORE:

Strictly Come Dancing: 7 Other Contestants Who Were Forced To Hang Up Their Dance Shoes Early

Bill Bailey Will Be Dancing To A Rap Classic In This Strictly Come Dancing Week's Live Show

Nicola Adams Forced Out Of Strictly Come Dancing After Partner Katya Jones Tests Positive For Coronavirus

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.